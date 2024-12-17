UP Board model question papers for Class 10, 12 available at upmsp.edu.in, download via direct link here

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP, has uploaded the model question papers of all subjects for Classes 10 and 12. Students who will be appearing in the board examinations can download the model papers from the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in. UPMSP has uploaded the model question papers for Classes 10, 12 on its official website at upmsp.edu.in. The direct link to download is given here. (HT file)

Notably, the model question papers are aimed at offering students with a detailed information on exam-related questions, pattern, marking scheme, and more, thereby helping them in their preparation regime.

For Class 10, model papers are out for all major subjects comprising of English, Science, Mathematics, Social Science, Hindi and more. Likewise, Class 12 subjects for which the model papers are out include Physics, Chemistry, Biology, English, Mathematics, History, Civics, Accountancy, Computer Science, and Sociology, among others.

It may be mentioned here that UPMSP will be conducting the Class 10 and 12 board examinations from February 24 to March 12, 2025. The papers will be held in two shifts – from 8:30 am to 11:45 am and from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

While Class 10 examination will begin with Hindi and Healthcare papers in the first and second shift, the Class 12 examinations will start with Military Science paper in the morning shift and Hindi in the afternoon shift.

Recently, the UPMSP had also released the UP Board Exam 2025 centre list on its official website.

UPMSP model question papers 2025: Here's how to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the model question papers:

Visit the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in

Click on the ‘Model Paper’ tab available on the home page.

On the new page, a list containing the subject-wise model papers will be displayed.

Select the model paper for your preferred subject and open the PDF.

Download the model paper PDF and keep a printout of the same for further reference.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.