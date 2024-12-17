NCHM JEE 2025 registration begins at nchm2025.ntaonline.in, direct link to apply here

National Testing Agency, NTA has started the registration process for NCHM JEE 2025. Candidates who want to apply for National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE-2025) can find the direct link on the official website of NTA exams at exams.nta.ac.in. The link can also be found at nchm2025.ntaonline.in. NCHM JEE 2025 registration begins at nchm2025.ntaonline.in, direct link here

The registration process started on December 16, 2024. The last date to apply is February 15, 2025. The payment window will also close on February 15, 2025.

As per the official notice, the correction window will open on February 17 and will close on February 20, 2025.

National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE-2025) will be held on April 27, 2025 in single shift- from 11 am to 2 pm. The examination will comprise of 200 questions and the medium of the question paper will be in English and Hindi only.

Candidates who have passed 10+2 system of Senior Secondary Examination or its equivalent with English as one of the subjects, from a recognized Educational Board are eligible to apply. Candidate must have passed English as a subject of study (core/elective/functional) in the qualifying examination.

NCHM JEE 2025 registration: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website at nchm2025.ntaonline.in.

Click on registration link and enter the registration details.

Once done login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹1000/- for General (UR) / OBC-(NCL) as per Central List, ₹700/- for Gen-EWS category and ₹450/- for Scheduled Caste (SC) / Scheduled Tribes (ST) / PwD and third gender. The payment can be done through Credit Card / Debit Card (except Master/Visa Card)/ Net-Banking/UPI/Wallet.