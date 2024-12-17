Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

NCHM JEE 2025 registration begins at nchm2025.ntaonline.in, direct link to apply here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Dec 17, 2024 01:29 PM IST

NCHM JEE 2025 registration have started. The direct link to apply is given here.

National Testing Agency, NTA has started the registration process for NCHM JEE 2025. Candidates who want to apply for National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE-2025) can find the direct link on the official website of NTA exams at exams.nta.ac.in. The link can also be found at nchm2025.ntaonline.in.

NCHM JEE 2025 registration begins at nchm2025.ntaonline.in, direct link here
NCHM JEE 2025 registration begins at nchm2025.ntaonline.in, direct link here

The registration process started on December 16, 2024. The last date to apply is February 15, 2025. The payment window will also close on February 15, 2025.

NTA to focus only on higher education entrance exams, not conduct any recruitment tests : Dharmendra Pradhan

As per the official notice, the correction window will open on February 17 and will close on February 20, 2025.

National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE-2025) will be held on April 27, 2025 in single shift- from 11 am to 2 pm. The examination will comprise of 200 questions and the medium of the question paper will be in English and Hindi only.

Candidates who have passed 10+2 system of Senior Secondary Examination or its equivalent with English as one of the subjects, from a recognized Educational Board are eligible to apply. Candidate must have passed English as a subject of study (core/elective/functional) in the qualifying examination.

Direct link to apply for NCHM JEE 2025

NCHM JEE 2025 registration: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website at nchm2025.ntaonline.in.
  • Click on registration link and enter the registration details.
  • Once done login to the account.
  • Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is 1000/- for General (UR) / OBC-(NCL) as per Central List, 700/- for Gen-EWS category and 450/- for Scheduled Caste (SC) / Scheduled Tribes (ST) / PwD and third gender. The payment can be done through Credit Card / Debit Card (except Master/Visa Card)/ Net-Banking/UPI/Wallet.

Official Notice Here 

Get latest news on...
See more
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On