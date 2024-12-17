GUJCET 2025 registrations begin today at gujcet.gseb.org, direct link to apply and important details here

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSEB, has started the registrations for Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2025 from Tuesday, December 15. Candidates who are interested in applying for the entrance exam can submit their applications on the official website of the GSEB at gujcet.gseb.org. GUJCET 2025 registrations have begun at gujcet.gseb.org. The direct link to apply is given here.

To register, candidates need to login using their registered email ID or mobile number and password.

Candidates need to note here that the last date to apply for GUJCET 2025 is December 31, 2024.

What is the GUJCET 2025 application fee?

Notably, while registering for GUJCET 2025, candidates need to pay an online application fee of ₹350. The fee can be paid through SBlePay System (Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking) or from any SBI Branch of the country through SBlePay Option of “SBI Branch Payment”, as stated in the official notification.

The application form can be filled once the payment of fee is made. It is mandatory to fill the complete application form.

Points to remember while applying:

Following are important points that GSEB has prescribed for candidates:

1. Applicant has to upload a Photo and signature while applying. Scanned documents of both is required and it should only be in .jpg/.jpeg format. While scanning a signature or photo, the Image resolution should be 300 DPI (Dots per Inch) or above.

2. Size of attachments is allowed between 5KB and 50KB. Approx dimensions: 120px X 120px. Please note that attachments should be clearly visible.

3. Photograph must be taken in a White or a very light background.

4. Face should occupy about 50% of the area in the photograph, and with a full face view looking into the camera directly. The main features of the face must not be covered by hair of the head, any cloth or any shadow. The forehead, both eyes, nose, cheeks, lip, and chin should be clearly visible.

5. Do not upload Mobile phone photographs of the candidate or his signature.

6. Candidate must not wear spectacles with dark or tinted glasses, only clear glasses are permitted.

7. Put the candidate’s signature with a black or dark blue ink on a white paper.

8. The Photo, Signature, or any other required attachment(s) must be adequately visible, or else can be rejected.

GUJCET 2025: Here's how to submit applications

To apply for GUJCET 2025, candidates may follow the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website of GSEB GUJCET at gujcet.gseb.org. On the home page, enter your login credentials (registered email ID or mobile and password) Pay the online fee and fill out the application form, Submit and download the confirmation page. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.