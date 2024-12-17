TS Inter Board Exam 2025 Datesheet: TSBIE 1st, 2nd year timetable released, check dates here

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, TSBIE has released TS Inter Board Exam 2025 Datesheet. The Telangana Intermediate 1st and 2nd year timetables have been released. TS Inter Board Exam 2025 Datesheet: TSBIE 1st, 2nd year timetable out(HT file)

As per the datesheet, the first year examination will begin from March 5 to March 24, 2025 and second year examination will begin from March 6 to March 25, 2025. The examination for both the papers will be held in single shift- from 9 am to 12 noon.

WBCHSE makes ‘minor changes’ in syllabus of Class 11, 12 subjects, check new curriculum & notice here

The 1st and 2nd year examinations will begin with second language paper I and paper II and will conclude with modern language paper I and paper II for the first and second year, respectively.

The practical examination for both General and Vocational courses will be conducted from February 3 to February 22, 2025, including the second Saturday and Sunday, in two sessions—the first session from 9 am to 12 noon and the second session from 2 pm to 5 pm.

BIEAP Inter timetable for 1st and 2nd year March 2025 exams released, check schedule here

The English practical examination for both General and Vocational courses will be conducted on January 31, 2025 for first year students and on February 1, 2025 for second year students. The environmental education examination shall be conducted on January 30, 2025 in single session- from 10 am to 1 pm.

The Board will conduct the Ethics and Human Values examination for backlog students on January 29, 2025 from 10 am to 1 pm.

GSEB HSC Board Exam 2025 Datesheet: Gujarat Board 12th general stream timetable revised, check here

The dates mentioned above for 1st and 2nd year examinations are applicable to Intermediate Vocational Courses examinations also. However, the vocational courses timetable will be issued separately. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TSBIE.

Datesheet here