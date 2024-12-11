GSEB HSC Board Exam 2025 Datesheet: Gujarat Board 12th general stream timetable revised, check here

Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has released the revised GSEB HSC Board Exam 2025 Datesheet. The Gujarat Board 12th general stream timetable has been revised and is available to candidates on the official website of GSEB at gseb.org. GSEB HSC Board Exam 2025 Datesheet: Class 12th general stream timetable revised

As per the official notice, the Gujarat Board has revised the exam dates for General stream due to clash with Holi holiday. The Holi holiday is on March 13, 2024.

The GSEB HSC General stream examination will begin on February 27 and will conclude on March 17, 2025. The examination will be held in two shifts on all days- first shift from 10.30 am to 1.45 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 6.15 pm.

GSEB HSC Board Exam 2025 Datesheet: How to download revised timetable

To download the revised schedule, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of GSEB at gseb.org.

Click on board website and a new page will open.

Now click on GSEB HSC Board Exam 2025 Datesheet available on the main page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the revised dates.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Gujarat board SSC exams will begin on February 27 and end on March 10, 2025 and GSEB HSC Commerce stream examination will begin on February 27 and will conclude on March 10, 2024.

The Class 10, 12 registration process was started on October 22 and ended on November 30, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of GSEB.