CGBSE Board Exam 2025 Datesheet: Chhattisgarh Class 10th, 12th timetable out at cgbse.nic.in, check here

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has released CGBSE Board Exam 2025 Datesheet. The Chhattisgarh Class 10th, 12th timetable can be checked by all appearing candidates on the official website of CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in. CGBSE Board Exam 2025 Datesheet: Chhattisgarh Class 10th, 12th timetable out(HT)

As per the official datesheet, the Class 10 board examination will commence on March 3 and will end on March 24, 2025. The exam will begin with first language paper and will conclude with Singing, Painting papers for disabled candidates. The Class 10 examination will be held in single shift- from 9 am to 12.15 pm.

BSEB announces Bihar board Class 10, 12 exams 2025 dates, timetable PDF here

The Class 12 board examination for all streams will begin on March 1 and will conclude on March 28, 2025. The examination will begin with a Hindi paper and will conclude with a psychology paper. The Class 12 board exam will also be held in single shift- from 9 am to 12.15 pm.

The Board will give 15 minutes to both Class 10 and 12 candidates to read the question paper on all exam days.

BSEB Exams 2025: Schedule for D.El.Ed, D.P.Ed examinations and more released at biharboardonline.bihar.gov, check here

The D.Phy. Edu 2025 examination for the first and second years will begin on March 1 and conclude on March 8. For the second year, the examination will begin on March 3 and conclude on March 10, 2025. Both first and second year examinations will be held from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. on all days.

CGBSE Board Exam 2025 Datesheet: How to download

To download the Class 10, 12 datesheet, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in.

Click on CGBSE Board Exam 2025 Datesheet link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the exam dates.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of CGBSE.