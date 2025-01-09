TCS offers 3 free financial courses for all, here's all you need to know

Being financially literate is important for every individual for their professional as well as their personal lives. Choosing to be more educated in financial lessons can help an individual immensely. Proper management of money is important to avoid financial troubles. (Representational image/Pixabay)

In terms of personal finance management, being a financially educated individual can help one with budgeting expenses, the concept of saving money, devising strategies for debt management and investment techniques.

Knowing financial education can also help individuals in their career advancement, entrepreneurship, informed decision-making, planning for the future/retirement, etc.

For individuals who are confused about where to start with getting trained or learning such financial concepts, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is offering 3 free financial courses for individuals who might be interested in learning these concepts.

The following are the 3 free financial courses provided by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS):

Basics of Wealth Management

Understanding Market Risk in Financial Sector

Understanding Risk Management in Financial Sector

Basics of Wealth Management:

In this free course provided by TCS, participants can learn more about the basics in wealth management.

Wealth Management essentially involves the structuring and planning of money. It aids investment planning by combining elements from various financial disciplines such as portfolio management and financial planning.

Through wealth management, consumers can be guided at various stages of their financial life cycle. Proper management of money is important to avoid financial troubles. For individuals looking for a career in the financial services sector, it is essential to have basic knowledge of Wealth Management, mentioned the official website.

Who can take the course?

A graduate or postgraduate student

A jobseeker or working professional, seeking to upskill in financial services sector

What will you learn in the course?

Understanding Wealth Management, Private Banking, and Asset Management

Comprehending key factors in Wealth Management

Role of Front, Middle and Back Offices in Wealth Management

This course can be completed by the participants at their own pace and on the completion of the programme a participation certificate will be awarded.

Understanding Market Risk in the Financial Sector:

TCS is offering this free course for individuals who would like to delve deep into understanding the market risk in the financial sector.

Market risk could occur due to various reasons like an uncertain economy, environmental calamities, political situations, etc.

Market Risk is the potential for financial loss as a result of the overall performance of an investment in the financial markets. It is caused by price volatility, or changes in stock, currency, or commodity prices, as per the official website.

Who can take the course?

A graduate or postgraduate student

A jobseeker or working professional, seeking to upskill in financial services sector

What will you learn in the course?

Concept of Market Risk and its types

Market Risk Measurement with VaR, Stress Testing and Back Testing

Assessment of Market Risk

This course can be completed by the participants at their own pace and on the completion of the programme a participation certificate will be awarded.

Understanding Risk Management in the Financial Sector:

Financial risk management is the practice of protecting a company's value by managing its exposure to operational, liquidity, market, and credit risk.

This is essential as it entails evaluating a company's financial risks and developing strategies to support corporate aims and policies. The four basic financial risk management approaches are Risk Avoidance, Risk Mitigation, Risk Transfer, and Risk Retention.

Interested individuals can understand better about the financial risk management concepts through the free course provided by TCS.

Who can take the course?

A graduate or postgraduate student

A jobseeker or working professional, seeking to upskill in financial services sector

What will you learn in the course?

Overview of financial risk and types of risk

Risk Analysis - Quantitative and Qualitative

Frameworks for regulation of risk

Process of Financial Risk Management

Methods of handling risk

This course can be completed by the participants at their own pace and on the completion of the programme a participation certificate will be awarded.

For more information, visit the official website.

