Fastest growing and declining job roles by 2030 as per WEF, all you need to know

Big data specialists, FinTech engineers, AI & machine learning specialists are the top 3 job roles that WEF predicts will grow the fastest by 2030. Postal service clerks, Bank tellers & related clerks and Data entry clerks have found their place in the top 3 declining job roles as per the survey conducted by the forum. The Future of Jobs Report 2025 brings together the perspective of over 1,000 leading global employers(Photo by Ant Rozetsky on Unsplash)

The World Economic Forum (WEF) released a report titled ‘Future of Jobs Report 2025’ that gives a peek into the major drivers expected to shape and transform the global labour market by 2030.

According to WEF, the Future of Jobs Report 2025 brings together the perspective of over 1,000 leading global employers—collectively representing more than 14 million workers across 22 industry clusters and 55 economies from around the world.

The report summarises the macrotrends that will impact jobs and skills, and the workforce transformation strategies employers plan to embark on in response, across the 2025 to 2030 timeframe.

Also Read: Urgent upskilling needed to cater 78 million new job opportunities by 2030: WEF Report

Fastest growing and declining jobs:

The report mentions that 170 million new jobs will be created and 92 million jobs will be displaced resulting in a net increase of 78 million jobs by 2030.

As per the WEF report, Big data specialists, FinTech engineers, AI & machine learning specialists, software & applications developers and security management specialists are among the top 5 fastest growing jobs. These fastest-growing job roles by 2030, in percentage terms, tend to be driven by technological developments, such as advancements in AI and robotics and increasing digital access.

Also Read: Want to study in Australia? Check these scholarships to support your study

Postal service clerks, Bank tellers & related clerks, Data entry clerks, cashiers & ticket clerks and Administrative assistants and executive secretaries are among the top 5 fastest declining jobs. Broadening digital access, AI and information processing technologies, and robots and autonomous systems are the primary drivers for this decline, as per the survey. Aging and declining working-age populations and slower economic growth also contribute to the decline in clerical roles.

“ Farmworkers top the list of the largest growing job roles in the next five years and are expected to see 35 million more jobs by 2030. Green transition trends, including increased efforts and investments to reduce carbon emissions and adapt to climate change, are the driving forces behind this job growth. Broadening digital access and rising cost of living also contribute to the growth of this job role, which currently employs more than 200 million workers worldwide,” mentioned the WEF report.

Also Read: From the introduction of NCERT books to the abolition first-year-end exam, BIE AP proposes inter reforms