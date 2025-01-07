Want to study in Australia? Check these scholarships to support your study

As much as studying abroad is a dream for many students, the cost incurred to support themselves during their higher education journey discourages some from pursuing their dream. Among the countries that are preferred by students for their higher education journey, Australia as a destination is one of the top picks. (Shutterstock.com)

However, students can always explore the options of opting for scholarships or grants, that can help them in funding for their education and expenses while living in other countries.

Among the countries that are preferred by students for their higher education journey, Australia as a destination is one of the top picks. Here are some options for financial assistance for international students who choose Australia as their study abroad destination as per the official Australian government website.

Destination Australia Cheung Kong Exchange Program:

The Program supports Australian universities in offering short-term mobility scholarship opportunities for outbound students from Australia and inbound students from select countries in Asia.

Mobility experiences must be between two weeks and one semester in duration. Types of exchange or mobility opportunities may include:

short term study

research

practicums or clinical placements

in-country face-to-face language study

The Program supports short-term mobility scholarship opportunities in, and students from, the following countries: Australia, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, China (including Hong Kong), India, Indonesia, Japan, Republic of Korea, Laos, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar, Republic of the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. For queries, students can write to dackep@education.gov.au.

Australia Awards:

For the 2025 academic year, the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) will offer 1,551 long-term Australia Awards scholarships to applicants from 55 partner countries, mentioned the official website.

About Australia Awards:

Australia Awards are scholarships, fellowships and short courses offered to candidates from developing countries for study, research and professional development in Australia and the region so they can return home and contribute to their nations’ development, prosperity and resilience, informed the official website.

The following are a part of the Australian Awards:

Australia Awards Scholarships: This scholarship provides opportunities to citizens of participating countries, for full-time undergraduate or postgraduate study at Australian institutions.

Australia Awards Pacific Scholarships: This scholarship provides people from the Pacific the opportunity to study at selected education institutions in the Pacific region, to gain and build the knowledge to influence their home country's development.

Australia Awards Short Courses: These are targeted programs of intensive training for selected cohorts to address specific technical or soft skills gaps.

ACIAR Fellowships: This scheme provides the opportunity for partner country scientists involved in ACIAR-supported research projects to obtain postgraduate qualifications at Australian tertiary institutions, through the John Allwright and John Dillon Memorial fellowships.

Australia for ASEAN scholarships: These scholarships are offered by the Australian Government to the next generation of leaders from ASEAN member states.

Research Training Program (RTP) scholarship:

The Australian Government provides funding to eligible higher education providers through the RTP to support their training of domestic and overseas students undertaking research doctorate and research masters degrees.

As per the official website, students can be offered RTP scholarships for one or more of the following:

tuition fees offset

a stipend for general living costs

allowances related to the ancillary cost of HDRs.

For students undertaking a research masters, RTP scholarships are available for up to 2 years for students studying at a full-time student load, and for up to 4 years for those studying at a part-time student load.

For the year 2025, the following are the RTP base and maximum stipend rates. Full-time base RTP stipend rate ($) - 33,511 and Full-time max RTP stipend rate ($) - 52,352.

