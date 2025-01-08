From the introduction of NCERT books to the abolition first-year-end exam, BIE AP proposes inter reforms

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh, proposed educational reforms based on the suggestions and recommendations of students, parents, educators, and other stakeholders. As per BIE AP, no revisions were made to the current Intermediate Education Syllabus for the last few years, which posed the need to bring in a revision of syllabus and text books.(File photo)

Students, parents, teachers and stakeholders can give their suggestions on the proposed reforms by January 26, 2025.

The following are the proposed educational reforms:

Revision of syllabus and text books

As per BIE AP, no revisions were made to the current Intermediate Education Syllabus for the last few years, which posed the need to bring in a revision of syllabus and text books. A total of 14 committees were constituted for the syllabus revision plan.

There is an urgent need to introduce NCERT textbooks from the academic year 2025-26 to the first year of intermediate for smooth progress of education without any disruption, mentioned BIE AP in the press note.

Need to revise the current syllabus to bring it in line with the NEET JEE syllabus. As per statistics, more than 15 states across the country have introduced NCERT textbooks in their Intermediate education.

For the Science Subjects (Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology)

Revised NCERT Text Books to be introduced from the academic year 2025-26 for the first-year students.

Reduction of existing syllabus following NCERT in academic year 2025-26 and introduction of fully revised NCERT Text Books from academic year 2026-27 for the second-year students.

For Arts & Humanities (civics, economics, history and commerce)

Introduction of textbooks designed in accordance with the Board of Intermediate Education Syllabus in the academic year 2025-26 for first-year students.

Continue the existing syllabus as it in the the academic year 2025-26 and introduce textbooks designed in accordance with the Board of Intermediate Education Syllabus from the academic year 2026-27 for the second-year students.

For Languages (English, Telugu, Hindi, Sanskrit and Urdu)

Introduction of textbooks tailored to the syllabus of Board of Intermediate Education Syllabus in the academic year 2025-26 for the first-year students.

To continue with the existing syllabus in the academic year 2025-26 and introduce textbooks designed in accordance with the Board of Intermediate Education Syllabus from the academic year 2026-27 for the second-year students.

Proposal for the abolition of first-year-end examinations conducted by BIE AP:

In order to reduce exam pressure on students, BIE AP proposed to do away with intermediate first year public exams and conduct only second year exams, mentioned the press release.

As per the press note, barring Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, no other important educational boards in the country conduct intermediate first year public examinations and most of the colleges consider only intermediate second year exams as qualifying exam for admission.

Proposal of new subject combinations:

BIE AP has proposed to make the second subject elective so as to provide flexibility to the students by adding additional subjects.

This proposal comes in the light of huge demand for MBIPC course for students, Thus, providing students with more freedom to choose different subject combinations in humanities courses.

Proposed reforms in the system of allotment of marks in examinations:

BIE AP proposed to re-determine subject wise total marks and arrangement between theory tests and internal/practical tests as per CBSE pattern.

This was proposed to bring a balance of marks between theory and internal/practical tests. This move would help in critical thinking and research ability in students.

As per the proposed reforms, for languages and humanities subjects, Out of 100 marks, 80 marks would be given to theory examination and 20 marks for internal examination/project work/ research work.

With respect to the MPC group, 380 marks will be allocated for theory tests and 120 marks for internal or practical tests.

With respect to the BIPC group, 370 marks will be allocated for theory tests and 130 marks for internal or practical tests.

BIE AP also proposed to introduce subject-oriented questions like multiple choice questions, fill-in-the-blanks and single answer questions in the board exams.

