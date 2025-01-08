V Narayanan: Educational qualifications of the new ISRO chief

The Centre has appointed V Narayanan as the new Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). He will succeed S Somanath, the current chairman of the Indian space agency. V Narayanan, the new Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)(ANI)

Narayanan is currently the Director of the ISRO's Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC).

Narayanan is a distinguished scientist with nearly four decades of experience in rocket and spacecraft propulsion.

Narayanan joined ISRO in 1984 and functioned in various capacities before becoming the director of the LPSC.

During the initial phase, he worked in the Solid Propulsion area of Sounding Rockets and Augmented Satellite Launch Vehicle (ASLV) and Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) at Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC).

He contributed to the process planning, control, and realization of Ablative nozzle systems, Composite motor cases, and Composite Igniter cases.

Narayanan has worked on key rocket launches such as ISRO's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV).

Educational qualifications of V Narayanan

V Narayanan completed his MTech in Cryogenic Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur with first rank. He did his PhD in Aero Space Engineering from IIT Kharagpur in 2001.

He is a recipient of the silver medal from IIT Kharagpur for the first rank in MTech, a gold medal from the Astronautical Society of India (ASI), the ASI Award for Rocket and Related Technologies, a Team Award from High Energy Materials Society of India, a Outstanding Achievement & Performance Excellence Awards and Team Excellence Awards of ISRO.

He has been awarded an honorary degree of Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) from Sathyabama University, Chennai.

He has been awarded the Distinguished Alumnus Award-2018 by IIT Kharagpur, the National Design Award-2019 from the National Design & Research Forum of the Institution of Engineers (India), and the National Aeronautical Prize-2019 from the Aeronautical Society of India (AeSI).

Narayanan is a Member of the International Academy of Astronautics (IAA), a fellow of the Indian National Academy of Engineering (INAE), a member of the Space Propulsion Committee of the International Astronautical Federation, National President of the Indian Society of Systems for Science and Engineering (ISSE)

He is a fellow of the Institution of Engineers (India), a fellow of the Indian Cryogenic Council, and of the Aeronautical Society of India

He has served as a member of the INAE Governing Council and a Member of various National and International Professional Bodies.

He is also serving as a Member of Governing Council, and Board of Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) and Academic Council Member of some of the Engineering Colleges.

(With inputs from agencies)