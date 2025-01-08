Meet V Narayanan, who is set to succeed S Somanath as ISRO chief

V Narayanan will succeed S Somanath as the chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation, the Union government announced on Tuesday. V Narayanan will also take charge as the secretary of the department of space. New ISRO chief V Narayanan.(ANI)

According to the order from the appointments committee of the Cabinet, V Narayanan will assume office on January 14, succeeding the current ISRO chief, S Somanath.

V Narayanan will serve in these roles for the next two years or until further notice, news agency ANI reported, citing the appointment order.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Shri V. Narayanan, Director. Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre, Valiamala as Secretary, Department of Space and Chairman, Space Commission for a period of two years with effect from 14.01.2025, or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” the order stated.

Who is V Narayanan, new ISRO chairman?