How ISRO's SpaDex mission will pave way for Chandrayaan-4, Gaganyaan

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman S Somanath explained the importance of space docking technology for the future missions of the space agency such as the Chandrayaan-4 mission and Gaganyaan. PSLV-C60 carrying SpaDeX and its payloads lifts off, as part of Isro’s key Space Docking Experiment, in Sriharikota on Monday.(PTI)

The ISRO chief also confirmed that the final docking in the just launched SpaDex mission is expected to take place around January 7.

The Indian space agency successfully launched PSLV-C60 with the SpaDeX and other payloads on Monday from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

"Chandrayaan-4 has multiple modules, five in total, which will be launched at different times and integrated into two separate modules. These modules need to reach orbit and then dock both in Earth orbit and Moon orbit. Docking is essential for Chandrayaan-4. This mission aims to go to the Moon, land there, return to Earth, and complete the journey successfully," Somanath was quoted as saying by news agency ANI

He further said the final docking in the SpaDex mission will happen on January 7.

"This is one of the proving grounds for Chandrayaan-4. Docking will begin tomorrow, and many processes will take place, but the final docking will likely happen by January 7," Somanath added.

How will SpaDex help in Gaganyaan, Chandrayaan 4 missions?

The SpaDeX mission, ISRO's year-end project, is historic as it aims to achieve the rare feat of docking or merging two satellites in space. The project is a cost-effective technology demonstration mission for in-space docking using two small spacecraft launched by PSLV.

The primary objective of the SpaDeX mission is to develop and demonstrate the technology required for the rendezvous, docking, and undocking of two small spacecraft (SDX01, the Chaser, and SDX02, the Target) in low-Earth circular orbit. Docking technology is crucial for long-term missions like Chandrayaan-4, the planned Indian space station, and the eventual manned Gaganyaan mission.

Minister of State for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh also celebrated the success of the mission on social media.

"Privileged to be associated with the Department of Space at a time when Team #ISRO mesmerizes the world with global wonders, one after the other," Singh said in a post on X.

The minister highlighted ISRO's growing global recognition and its achievements in space exploration.

"India becomes the fourth country to join the select league of nations pursuing space docking, with its indigenously developed 'Bharatiya Docking System.' This is a humble tribute to PM Narendra Modi's mantra of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat,' heading towards a 'Viksit Bharat.' This achievement will pave the way for future projects like 'Gaganyaan' and the 'Bharatiya Antariksha Station,'" he further noted.