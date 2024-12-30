ISRO's PSLV-C60 SpaDex successfully launched for key space docking experiment

The Indian Space Research Organisation's Space Docking Experiment (SpaDex) on board a PSLV rocket was successfully launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on Monday.



SpaDeX mission is a cost-effective technology demonstrator mission for the demonstration of in-space docking using two small spacecraft launched by PSLV.



ISRO chairman S Somanath said,"I announce the successful launch of the PSLV-C60 for the SpaDeX mission...The rocket has placed the satellites in the right orbit....congratulations to the entire team of the PSLV project who put the satellites in the right orbit. Also, the Spadex team which worked in a very innovative, novel, cost-effective docking demonstration mission using two small satellite bus architectures."



According to the Indian space agency, the primary objective of the SpaDeX mission is to develop and demonstrate the technology needed for rendezvous, docking, and undocking of two small spacecraft (SDX01, which is the Chaser, and SDX02, the Target, nominally) in a low-Earth circular orbit. The SpaDeX spacecraft were designed and realized by the UR Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) with the support of other ISRO centers (VSSC, LPSC, SAC, IISU, and LEOS).

"In addition, SpaDeX, because of its small size and mass, is even more challenging due to the finer precision required for the rendezvous and docking maneuvers compared to docking two large spacecraft. This mission will be a forerunner for autonomous docking needed for future lunar missions like Chandrayaan-4 without the support of GNSS from Earth," ISRO said in a statement.



Billed as a prelude to ISRO's setting up its own Space Station by 2035, the 44.5 metre tall Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) carried Spacecraft A and B, each weighing 220kg that would help in space docking, satellite servicing and interplanetary missions.

ISRO rescheduled launch to 10 pm



The lift-off was originally planned at 9.58 pm on Monday but ISRO authorities later rescheduled to 10 pm. However, there was no official information behind the reason for the rescheduling.

By mastering the space docking technologies, ISRO is set to enhance its operational flexibility besides expanding its mission horizons.

Apart from the SpaDeX mission, ISRO scientists have configured the fourth stage of the rocket (PS-4) as the PSLV Orbital Experimental Module-4 (POEM-4) in which 24 small payloads which comprise of 14 from ISRO and 10 from academia, would be placed in over 90 minutes after the lift-off in different orbits.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)