XLRI: Placement, salary of PGP students from India’s top private B-School in last 3 years

XLRI—Xavier School of Management (Jamshedpur, Jharkhand) has been ranked ninth best business school in the country in the National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF 2024). This is also the best rank achieved by a private institution in the Management category in NIRF 2024. XLRI: Placement, salary of PGP students from India’s top private B-School

Also read: IIM Ahmedabad, Bangalore and Kozhikode: A look at placement records of India's top 3 business schools

Prospective candidates consider many aspects while choosing a business school, especially for a two year postgraduate programme. One of those aspects is the placement history of an institute.

Data shared by the institute for NIRF 2024 shows that the institute did well in this front in the last three years.

In the 2020-21 academic year, 359 students graduated from the two-year PG programme within the minimum stipulated time and 358 of them were placed. The median salary was ₹23,00,000.

In 2021-22, as many as 356 students graduated from the two-year postgraduate programme and 351 got placed with a median salary of ₹30,00,000.

In 2022-23, a total of 358 students passed the course and 357 of them were placed. The median salary stood at ₹30,24,000.

Also read: MBA at IIT Delhi: A look at placement records of India’s fourth best B-school as per government rankings

XLRI Summer internship placement report 2024 for PG Diploma courses

According to a press release issued by the institute in 2024, XLRI achieved 100 per cent summer internship placements for Postgraduate Diploma in Human Resource Management and Postgraduate Diploma in Business Management courses.

A total of 576 students at the institute's Jamshedpur and Delhi-NCR campuses participated in the summer internship placements and secured 604 offers, it added.

As many as 133 firms, including 37 new recruiters across Consulting, Finance, Sales and Marketing, General Management, Product Management, Operations, Analytics and Human Resources, etc., participated in the placement drive, according to the institute.

The average stipend was ₹1.67 lakh per month.

The highest stipend was ₹3.50 lakh offered by a recruiter in the BFSI sector, the institute said.

The average salary for the top 10 per cent of participants was ₹2.54 LPM, and it was ₹2.42 LPM and ₹2.27 LPM for the top 25 and 50 pe rcent, respectively.