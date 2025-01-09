All CBSE schools must have websites, upload teachers' details there: Board gives final opportunity

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is giving a final opportunity to affiliated schools to develop websites and upload teachers' details along with their qualifications, prescribed information and documents. All CBSE schools must have websites, upload teachers' details there (Twitter)

This is a part of the mandatory public disclosure, the board said.

The central board first released a circular in this regard on March 5, 2021, and sent a reminder on May 21, 2021, to comply with the provisions.

CBSE said despite repeated directions, many affiliated schools still do not have functional websites. Some schools have websites, but they have not either unloaded or partially uploaded the desired information and documents under the mandatory public disclosure.

“In some cases, it is observed that schools have though uploaded the desired information/documents but the links to these documents are inactive. Few schools have although uploaded the prescribed information/documents, but the icon/link of the same is not prominently displayed on its Main Home page,” CBSE said in a recent circular.

CBSE is now giving schools that have not yet complied with the instructions a final opportunity to complete the process.

They have been asked to go through the circulars and upload all the prescribed information and documents in an “unambiguous and absolute manner” within 30 days.

Failing to do this will result in the board initiating necessary proceedings and imposing penalties as per the rules.

“Those schools who have apparently complied with the given directions are also instructed to re- visit their website and verify the uploaded information & documents vis-a-vis the directions given herein in the light of the cited circulars. In case of any disparity, the same may be updated immediately,” CBSE said.