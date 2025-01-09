CTET Result News 2024 Live Updates: Where, how to check CBSE CTET December results when out

CTET Result News 2024 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has not yet announced CTET Result 2024. When announced, candidates who have appeared for Central Teacher Eligibility Test can check the results through the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in. The CBSE CTET December examination was held for two papers- Paper II was held in the morning shift from 9.30 am to 12 noon and Paper I was held in the evening shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm....Read More

The CTET provisional answer key was released on December 31, 2024 and the last date to raise objections was till January 5, 2025.

In the answer key notification, the Board informed that if any mistake is noticed by the subject experts in the answer key, a policy decision will be notified and the fee shall be refunded. The refund (if any) will be transferred online to the concerned credit/debit card account.

CBSE will provide Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) mark-sheets to all candidates and eligibility certificates to successful candidates in Digital Format in their DigiLocker account. The mark sheets and eligibility certificates will be digitally signed and will be legally valid as per the IT Act. The mark sheets and eligibility certificates will also contain an encrypted QR Code to enhance security.