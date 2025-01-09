CTET Result News 2024 Live Updates: Where, how to check CBSE CTET December results when out
CTET Result News 2024 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has not yet announced CTET Result 2024. When announced, candidates who have appeared for Central Teacher Eligibility Test can check the results through the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in. The CBSE CTET December examination was held for two papers- Paper II was held in the morning shift from 9.30 am to 12 noon and Paper I was held in the evening shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm....Read More
The CTET provisional answer key was released on December 31, 2024 and the last date to raise objections was till January 5, 2025.
In the answer key notification, the Board informed that if any mistake is noticed by the subject experts in the answer key, a policy decision will be notified and the fee shall be refunded. The refund (if any) will be transferred online to the concerned credit/debit card account.
CBSE will provide Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) mark-sheets to all candidates and eligibility certificates to successful candidates in Digital Format in their DigiLocker account. The mark sheets and eligibility certificates will be digitally signed and will be legally valid as per the IT Act. The mark sheets and eligibility certificates will also contain an encrypted QR Code to enhance security.
No re-checking or re-evaluation of CTET Result 2024
The result will not be re-evaluated/re-checked, and no correspondence in this regard will be entertained, read the official brochure.
Digilocker accounts to be available for candidates
The board will create DigiLocker accounts of all candidates who appeared in the test and login details will be shared with candidates on registered mobile numbers.
Qualifying marks of TET exam
A person who scores 60% or more in the TET exam will be considered as TET pass.
CBSE CTET December 2024 paper pattern
Paper I will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes I to V.
Paper II will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII.
CTET December 2024 exam shift details
CTET Result 2024 digital marksheets to be available on Digilocker
The digital marks sheets and certificates will come with encrypted QR codes which can be scanned and verified using the DigiLocker mobile app.
What is weeding out rules?
The records of Central Teacher Eligibility Test are preserved only upto Two months from the date of declaration of result in accordance with CBSE Examination Weeding out rules. Thereafter it will be disposed of as per weeding out rules of the Board.
How to check CTET December 2024 results?
Go to ctet.nic.in.
Open the CTET result link given on the home page.
On the login window, enter your roll.
Submit and check your result.
Know where can candidates can CTET December marksheets
What details was written on CTET provisional answer key notice?
About CTET 2024 provisional answer key
When was CTET December 2024 exam held?
Where to check CBSE CTET Result 2024?
CTET Result 2024 date and time not announced yet
The CBSE CTET Result 2024 date and time have not been announced yet.