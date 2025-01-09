Edit Profile
New Delhi
Thursday, Jan 9, 2025
    CTET Result News 2024 Live Updates: Where, how to check CBSE CTET December results when out

    By HT Education Desk
    Jan 9, 2025 11:32 AM IST
    CTET Result News 2024 Live Updates: CBSE CTET December results to be out on ctet.nic.in. Follow the blog for latest updates.
    CTET Result News 2024 Live: Where, how to check CBSE CTET results when out
    CTET Result News 2024 Live: Where, how to check CBSE CTET results when out

    CTET Result News 2024 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has not yet announced CTET Result 2024. When announced, candidates who have appeared for Central Teacher Eligibility Test can check the results through the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in. The CBSE CTET December examination was held for two papers- Paper II was held in the morning shift from 9.30 am to 12 noon and Paper I was held in the evening shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm....Read More

    The CTET provisional answer key was released on December 31, 2024 and the last date to raise objections was till January 5, 2025.

    In the answer key notification, the Board informed that if any mistake is noticed by the subject experts in the answer key, a policy decision will be notified and the fee shall be refunded. The refund (if any) will be transferred online to the concerned credit/debit card account.

    CBSE will provide Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) mark-sheets to all candidates and eligibility certificates to successful candidates in Digital Format in their DigiLocker account. The mark sheets and eligibility certificates will be digitally signed and will be legally valid as per the IT Act. The mark sheets and eligibility certificates will also contain an encrypted QR Code to enhance security.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Jan 9, 2025 11:32 AM IST

    No re-checking or re-evaluation of CTET Result 2024

    The result will not be re-evaluated/re-checked, and no correspondence in this regard will be entertained, read the official brochure.

    Jan 9, 2025 11:19 AM IST

    Digilocker accounts to be available for candidates

    The board will create DigiLocker accounts of all candidates who appeared in the test and login details will be shared with candidates on registered mobile numbers.

    Jan 9, 2025 11:07 AM IST

    Qualifying marks of TET exam

    A person who scores 60% or more in the TET exam will be considered as TET pass.

    Jan 9, 2025 10:55 AM IST

    CBSE CTET December 2024 paper pattern

    Paper I will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes I to V.

    Paper II will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII.

    Jan 9, 2025 10:52 AM IST

    CTET December 2024 exam shift details

    The CBSE CTET December examination was held for two papers- Paper II was held in the morning shift from 9.30 am to 12 noon and Paper I was held in the evening shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

    Jan 9, 2025 10:49 AM IST

    CTET Result 2024 digital marksheets to be available on Digilocker

    The digital marks sheets and certificates will come with encrypted QR codes which can be scanned and verified using the DigiLocker mobile app.

    Jan 9, 2025 10:46 AM IST

    What is weeding out rules?

    The records of Central Teacher Eligibility Test are preserved only upto Two months from the date of declaration of result in accordance with CBSE Examination Weeding out rules. Thereafter it will be disposed of as per weeding out rules of the Board.

    Jan 9, 2025 10:42 AM IST

    How to check CTET December 2024 results?

    Go to ctet.nic.in.

    Open the CTET result link given on the home page.

    On the login window, enter your roll.

    Submit and check your result.

    Jan 9, 2025 10:39 AM IST

    Know where can candidates can CTET December marksheets

    CBSE will provide Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) mark-sheets to all candidates and eligibility certificates to successful candidates in Digital Format in their DigiLocker account. The mark sheets and eligibility certificates will be digitally signed and will be legally valid as per the IT Act. The mark sheets and eligibility certificates will also contain an encrypted QR Code to enhance security.

    Jan 9, 2025 10:36 AM IST

    What details was written on CTET provisional answer key notice?

    Jan 9, 2025 10:33 AM IST

    About CTET 2024 provisional answer key

    Jan 9, 2025 10:30 AM IST

    When was CTET December 2024 exam held?

    Jan 9, 2025 10:27 AM IST

    Where to check CBSE CTET Result 2024?

    When announced, candidates who have appeared for Central Teacher Eligibility Test can check the results through the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

    Jan 9, 2025 10:23 AM IST

    CTET Result 2024 date and time not announced yet

    The CBSE CTET Result 2024 date and time have not been announced yet.

