CBSE Recruitment 2025: Registration for 212 Superintendent & Junior Assistant posts begins on January 2 at cbse.gov.in

Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has invited applications for Superintendent and Junior Assistant posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 212 posts in the organization. CBSE to recruit for 212 Superintendent & JA posts, details here

The registration process as per the vacancy advertisement will begin on January 2, 2025, whereas as per detailed notification, the registration process begins today, January 1, 2025. The last date to apply is January 31, 2025.

Vacancy Details

Superintendent: 142 posts

Junior Assistant: 70 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Superintendent: Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University or equivalent.

Junior Assistant: 12th Class or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University.

Age Limit

The candidate(s) must have attained the minimum age of 18 years as on closing date of application i.e. 31.01.2025.

Selection Process

The selection process for Superintendent post comprises of two tier examination followed by Skill Test (qualifying in nature). Based on the marks scored in objective (MCQ) type (OMR Based) Tier-1 exam, the candidates in the ratio of 1:10 shall be allowed to appear in Tier-2 written (descriptive) exam.

The selection process for Junior Assistant post comprises of Tier-1 (MCQ) examination, followed by Skill Test which is qualifying in nature. On the basis of performance in Tier-1 (MCQ) Examination, the candidates will be called for Skill Test (qualifying in nature) in the ratio of 1:5.

Examination Fee

The examination fee for Unreserved/OBC/EWS category is ₹800/- for each post. SC/ ST/ PwBD/ Ex-Servicemen/ Women/ Departmental Candidates are exempted from payment of examination fee. The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards and Internet Banking. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE.