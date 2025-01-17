CBSE issues show cause notices to 29 schools for violating bye-laws

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday informed that it has issued show-cause notices to 29 schools for violating affiliation bye-laws. The CBSE has issued show cause notices to 29 schools for violating bye-laws

The board conducted surprise inspections in these schools in December and found that the majority of them had enrolment irregularities, such as instances of enrolling students beyond their actual attendance records and endorsing non-attending enrolments.

The board also said that they did not comply with academic and infrastructural standards.

“CBSE has taken serious note of these violations and has issued show-cause notices to all 29 schools involved. Each school has been provided with a copy of the respective inspection report and has been directed to submit their replies within 30 days."

Of these schools, 18 are from Delhi, 3 are from Uttar Pradesh and 2 each from Karnataka, Bihar, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh.

HOPE HALL FOUNDATION SCHOOL SECT-VII RK PURAM JAGRITI PUBLIC SCHOOL RATIYA MARG SANGAM VIHAR DELHI OXFORD PUBLIC SCHOOL OPP.BLOCK-4 NEHRU NAGAR DELHI J N INT SCHOOL JAGDAMA COLONY VILL AALI DELHI NAV GIAN DEEP PUBLIC SCHOOL VIJAYA ENCLAVE PALAM ROAD DELHI S D MEMORIAL VIDYA MANDIR MAHAVIR ENCLAVE DWARKA DELHI NAVYUG CONVENT SCHOOL SAINIK ENCL-2 JHARODA DELHI C R OASIS CONVENT SCHOOL NAJAFGARH DELHI NEW KRISHNA MODEL PUBLIC SCHOOL RAWATA DELHI CENTRAL ACADEMY INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, SECT 10 DWARKA DELHI DEEN BANDHU PUBLIC SCHOOL DELHI BRAHMA SHAKTI PUBLIC SCHOOL DELHI INDRAPRASTHA CONVENT SCHOOL DELHI RICHMONDD GLOBAL SCHOOL DELHI GLORIOUS PUBLIC SCHOOL DELHI AAKASH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL DELHI HOLY INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL HOLY WORLD SCHOOL ARJUN PARK ISHWAR COLONY NAJAFGARH

Karnataka

SRI CHAITANYA TECHNO SCHOOL, BENGALURU NARAYANA OLYMPIAD SCHOOL, BENGALURU

Uttar Pradesh

RAJ ENGLISH SCHOOL SHIVPURAVA, VARANASI HAPPY MODEL SCHOOL, KURAHUAN 323 CHITTUPUR, VARANASI ST K C MEMORIAL ENGLISH SCHOOL, NAVEDA JALHUPUR

Bihar

SATYAM INTERNATIONAL BORIYA GAURICHAK PATNA, BIHAR EKLAVYA EDUCATIONAL COMPLEX PALANGA PATNA, BIHAR

Gujarat

NIRMAN HIGH SCHOOL VASTRAPUR DASHKROI, AHMEDABAD THE NEW TULIP INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, BOPAL AHMEDABAD

Chhattisgarh

MODERN EDUCATIONAL ACADEMY BILASPUR INTELLIGENT PUBLIC SCHOOL, BILASPUR

In September and December last year, CBSE issued show-cause notices to 27 and 34 schools, respectively, for such violations.