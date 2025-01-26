CBSE Class 10th, 12th admit card 2025 releasing soon at cbse.gov.in, check how to download when out

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, will be releasing the admit cards for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2025 soon. When out, affiliated schools will be able to download the hall tickets from the official website of the board at cbse.gov.in. CBSE Class 10th, 12th admit card 2025 will be released soon at cbse.gov.in. The steps to download when out are given here.

Notably, since CBSE will release the board exam admit cards school-wise, students appearing in the board exams this year will have to collect it from their respective schools.

Also read: CBSE Board Exam 2025: Notice on exam ethics released; check items allowed, banned, dress code & more

In other words, they will not be able to download individual admit cards from the CBSE website.

CBSE Admit Card 2025: Here's how to download hall tickets when out

To download the admit cards, the steps mentioned below may be followed:

Visit the official website at cbse.gov.in. Click on the ‘Pariksha Sangam’ portal and then select ‘continue’. On the next page, select Schools (Ganga). Click on the tab titled ‘pre-exam activities’. Click on admit card, centre material link for main exam, 2025. Enter the school login details. Download the admit cards.

Also read: MP Board Exam 2025 Datesheet revised, check MPBSE Class 10, 12 timetable at mpbse.nic.in

It may be mentioned here that CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams 2025 will begin from February 15. While the Class 10 board exams will end on March 18, Class 12 board exams will conclude on April 4.

Moreover, this is the first time CBSE announced theory exam dates 86 days before the start date of the examinations.

Also read: Class 12 students take oath for ‘copy-free’ exams at college in Maharashtra's Latur

On the other hand, the CBSE practical examinations and internal assessments in winter-bound schools were conducted from November 5 to December 5. In all other schools, these examinations started on January 1.

Notably, close to 44 lakh students from 8,000 schools in India and abroad are eligible to appear for the Class 10 and 12 board exams in 2025.

For more related information, please visit the official website of CBSE.