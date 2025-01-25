MP Board Exam 2025 Datesheet revised, check MPBSE Class 10, 12 timetable at mpbse.nic.in

The Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh has revised MP Board Exam 2025 Datesheet. Candidates who will appear for MPBSE Class 10, 12 board examination can check the revised timetable through the official website of MPBSE at mpbse.nic.in. MP Board Exam 2025 Datesheet revised, check MPBSE Class 10, 12 timetable here (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

As per the revised board exam date sheet, the Class 10 examination will begin on February 27 and conclude on March 21, 2025. It will be held in a single shift—from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. The MP Board 10th examination will begin with a Hindi paper and end with a Science paper.

The Class 12 board examination will commence on February 25 and conclude on March 25, 2025. It will be held in a single shift, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. The MPBSE 12th board examination will begin with a Hindi paper and end with a Mathematics paper.

Students who appear for the examination must reach the exam centre by 8 a.m. on all exam days. It is mandatory that they reach the exam centre by 8.30 a.m. on all days. The exam hall gates will be closed at 8.45 a.m. The answer booklets will be given to the candidates at 8:50 a.m., and the question papers at 8:55 a.m.

The MP Board practical examination will be held in schools from February 10 to March 15, 2025. The practical examination for self-study students will be held at the examination centre from February 25 to March 25, 2025. Candidates should contact the principal or centre head to know their dates and times. If necessary, practical examinations can be conducted even during holidays.

MP Board Exam 2025 Datesheet: How to check revised timetable

To download the revised datesheet, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of MPBSE at mpbse.nic.in.

2. Click on MP Board Exam 2025 Revised Datesheet for Class 10, 12 available on the home page.

3. A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the dates and other details.

4. Download the timetable and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Earlier, the the MP Board Class 10 examination was scheduled to begin on February 27 and end on March 19, 2025 and the MP Board Class 12 examination from February 25 to March 25, 2025.