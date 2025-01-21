Haryana Board Exam 2025 Datesheet: HBSE Class 10th, 12th timetable revised, check schedule here

Board of School Education, Haryana has released revised Haryana Board Exam 2025 Datesheet. Candidates who will appear for HBSE Class 10th, 12th annual examination can check the revised timetable through the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in. Haryana Board Exam 2025 Datesheet: HBSE Class 10th, 12th timetable revised(HT file)

As per the official notice, the datesheet have been revised for r Secondary (X) and Senior Secondary (XII) Annual Examination Feb./March-2025 (Regular, HOS Fresh, Re-appear, CTP, OCTP, E.I.O.P., Additional, Improvement) Revised Date sheet for Secondary (X) Annual Examination Feb./March-2025 (Regular, HOS Fresh, Re-appear, CTP, OCTP, E.I.O.P., Additional, Improvement).

The Class 10 Hindi, Social Science, Mathematics and San, Urdu, Dra, Agr, Cpu, Phe, Hos, Music, Animal Husbandary, Dance, Sanskrit Sahitya subjects exam dates have been revised. The Hindi paper will now be held on March 7, instead of February 28, Social Science on March 17 instead of March 5, Mathematics on February 28, instead of March 7 and San, Urdu, Dra, Agr, Cpu, Phe, Hos, Music, Animal Husbandary, Dance, Sanskrit Sahitya on March 5, instead of March 17, 2025.

For Class 12, Chemistry, Accountancy, Public Administration, Political Science, Mathematics and Sociology, Entrepreneurship subject exam dates have been revised. Chemistry, Accountancy, Public Administration exam which was scheduled on March 12, will now be held on March 15, Political Science exam which was scheduled on March 15, will now be held on March 12, Mathematics paper scheduled on March 18, will now be held on March 20 and Sociology, Entrepreneurship exam scheduled on March 20, will now be held on March 18, 2025.

Haryana Board Exam 2025 Datesheet: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the notice.

1. Visit the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

2. Click on HBSE Board Exam 2025 date notice available on the home page.

3. A new PDF file will open where candidates will have to check the dates.

4. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.