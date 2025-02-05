3 friends set to appear for CBSE board exams killed in road accident in Bihar's Kishanganj

Three friends in the age group 17-18 were killed when the bike they were riding rammed into a road divider after it lost balance near Bir Kunwar Singh Bus Stop on NH-27 under the jurisdiction of Sadar police station of Kishanganj district in the early hours on Wednesday. All the deceased were to appear for the CBSE board examinations of class 10 and 12, police said. Police said that the bike after losing balance rammed into the road divider and later hit a truck coming from the opposite direction and all three were killed on spot. (Representative image)(HT_PRINT/(Getty Images/iStockphoto))

“All three were to appear at CBSE X and CBSE XII examinations,” police said quoting their parents.

Police said that the bike after losing balance rammed into the road divider and later hit a truck coming from the opposite direction and all three were killed on spot. Later police rushed them to the hospital where the doctor declared them dead.

Sub divisional police officer (SDPO) Gautam Kumar while confirming the death of three students in the accident said, “Over speeding and triple –riding led to the mishap. Such mishaps can be checked only with the support of parents/guardians.”

Meanwhile the parents and guardians of the deceased have been intimated about the accident and the bodies have been sent for postmortem.