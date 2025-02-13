IIM Ahmedabad records 100% placement of PGP class, Boston Consulting Group top recruiter

IIM Ahmedabad completed the Final Placement process for the MBA (Post Graduate Programme in Management- PGP) Class of 2025. The placement process began with the Lateral Placements Processes which was conducted from January 6-21, 2025. (File)

As per the institute, firms from multiple domains participated across the three clusters in Final placements, with all students placed across 30 cohorts.

Placement process:

The placement process began with the Lateral Placements Processes which was conducted from January 6-21, 2025. Students with prior work experience were interviewed and were offered roles in middle and senior management positions. Firms from diverse sectors such as technology, banking, finance, consulting, analytics, etc participated in this recruitment process.

In the Final placement process, firms were grouped into cohorts based on their core business and industry profile, and groups of cohorts were invited to campus across different clusters.

Students were provided the opportunity to make “dream” applications to firms of their choice in subsequent clusters, even with an offer in hand. The purpose of the dream applications is to allow students to find a job that aligns closely with the jobs they aspire to work for, informed IIM Ahmedabad.

Recruitment Details:

Boston Consulting Group made the most offers with 35 offers, followed by Accenture Strategy with 30 offers.

“IIM-A has consistently been one of our preferred campuses, delivering exceptional talent year after year. We are thrilled to onboard some really outstanding candidates this cycle. A special thanks to the Placement Committee for their unwavering support in helping us secure the best of the batch once again. We look forward to an exciting journey ahead," said Saurabh Chhajer, Managing Director & Partner at Boston Consulting Group.

Among the Investment Banks, Goldman Sachs was the largest recruiter, making 9 offers, closely followed by Avendus Capital with 7 offers.

In the General Management domain, Tata Administrative Services made the highest number of offers – 5, followed by GMR Group with 4 offers.

“Amidst the current volatile state of the geopolitical environment, we expected strong headwinds for this year's placement season. However, corporates showed faith in IIMA as usual. Students, too, were well prepared for the job market. Variety of firms and roles offered are testaments to the quality of students at IIMA, as well as the faith the recruiters have in our institute and its students. The Placement Committee, too, deserves to be commended for their grit, especially in a tough market," said Prof Viswanath Pingali, Chairperson of the Placement Committee at IIM Ahmedabad.

“The successful completion of the Placement process at IIM Ahmedabad showcases the Institute’s robust and time-tested cluster-cohort placement system, which prioritizes the ‘student-recruiter’ fit. In a dynamic and challenging job market, we ensured that students had the flexibility to exercise multiple dream and hold options. This approach has once again helped both recruiters and students find the right match, from amongst numerous opportunities. A defining feature of IIMA’s placement process is its commitment to transparency and equity. Every recruiter—whether a long-time partner or a new entrant—is provided a level playing field to compete for our exceptional talent pool. Despite market challenges, we witnessed an increase in the number of recruiters and a broader range of roles being offered across industries. With thorough planning and tireless execution, we ensured a seamless placement process, maximizing opportunities for our students whilst upholding the high standards that IIM Ahmedabad is known for," said Atharva Kapadnis, Recruitment Secretary at IIM Ahmedabad.

