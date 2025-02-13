Auto driver's son is an IIT student but star hotel won't allow his rickshaw inside; Thyrocare founder shares sad reality

Thyrocare founder Dr. Arokiaswamy Velumani shared about his recent auto-rickshaw ride in Mumbai. The driver of the vehicle said his son is an IIT student.
What was meant to be a ‘fun’ ride in an auto-rickshaw rather came as a reality check of the society's class divide for Thyrocare founder and billionaire Dr. Arokiaswamy Velumani.
Taking to his X handle (formerly Twitter), Velumani shared about his recent visit to Mumbai for an event and how a trip to his star hotel in the Bandra Kurla Complex on an auto rickshaw left him questioning the ‘strange rules’ of the society.
As per Velumani, he wanted to try a rickshaw for his commute this time ‘just for fun’, and soon enough, engaged in a ‘cool’ conversation with the driver.
It was then the auto-driver said he has a son who is a third-year student at IIT Hyderabad, and to manage his fee, the auto-driver worked for 12 to 14 hours a day.
However, things took a rather unsettling turn when the vehicle reached the hotel but was not let inside the premises by the security guards. According to Velumani, the guards were rude when they reasoned “rules of hotel” for the denial of entry for the three-wheeler.