Pariksha Pe Charcha: From mental health to working on weaknesses, Deepika Padukone shares tips to help exam warriors

“The power of expressing yourself is extremely vital when your are feeling lost or depressed, particularly when you are preparing for examinations,” said actor Deepika Padukone as she engaged in a candid yet insightful conversation with the exam warriors as part of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025. Actor Deepika Padukone interacted with exam warriors as part of eighth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha. (Image source: Screenshot/YouTube)

From sharing details about her own fight with depression and journey towards mental health awareness to advising students on why finding one's inner strength is crucial for success, Deepika discussed a range of important issues in the latest episode of Pariksha Pe Charcha.

Feeling stressed is natural, how we handle it makes the difference

Speaking to the exam warriors, Deepika said that feeling stressed during exam preparations is a natural phenomenon but what really makes the difference is how an individual comes out of it. She said, “As a student, I was weak in maths and before the exam, I would get very stressed. In such situations, you should take a short break, relax your mind and address it again. This helps you in getting fresh take on what you are studying.”

Patience is an important virtue

According to Deepika, patience is an extremely important aspect, be it with regard to exam preparations or results. “It is natural to feel anxious when you don't understand a particular chapter, and also sad when a question comes from that particular chapter that you haven't prepared for well.”

Here, Deepika said that students must realise it is extremely important to remain patient and do things that are in our control.

“I did not realise I was depressed until…”

Recalling moments from her most challenging phase, Deepika shared how in 2014 she had fainted once only to realise a few days later that she was suffering from depression. “I did not share for the longest time about how I was feeling until one day when I cried in front of my mother. When she asked me what was wrong, I told her that I was feeling completely helpless and hopeless, and did not want to live anymore. Luckily, my mother realised about my situation and decided to call a psychologist."

“There used to be a stigma in our country about mental illness. People would often not share about their problems despite suffering on a daily basis. But as soon as I started talking about the illness, I started feeling so free and light. That is how my journey with mental health awareness began,” she said.

Deepika further said that depression, anxiety and stress can happen to anyone at any time, but it is important to express, and not suppress. It makes a whole lot of difference.

Understand your child's potential

Sharing anecdotes from her childhood, Deepika said she was always intrigued by the co-curricular activities in her school. “Be it outdoor sports or dance practice for Teacher's Day functions, I was more interested about extra curricular activities. There also came a time when I had realised that marks and results are not everything.”

Deepika urged parents to realise their children's potential and understand that it is alright if a child's interest lies in something else.

During the program, Deepika also addressed some important questions asked by students. For instance, one student asked what were her success-mantras that he could follow. To this, Deepika said first it is important to have a clarity of what a person wants to do in life and having the conviction of doing it. “It is alright if the sail is not smooth, you will make mistakes. But it is worth it,” she said.

Another student asked what could be done to keep a check on mental health. Deepika said “First and foremost, sleep should be prioritised. It is a superpower that comes for free. Next, start your day with adequate sunlight, and most importantly, always reach out for help.”

Likewise, another student asked how could one maintain mental peace and balance amid the increasing pressures of exams and competitions.

Answering the student, Deepika said competitions and comparisons are a part of life. But what really matters is recognising our strengths and weaknesses, and to focus more on our strengths and work on our weaknesses.

She said, “It is important to realise who we are competing with, what can we learn from them, and how can we do it differently.”

Notably, Deepika's interaction with the exam warriors is the second episode of the latest edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha. Prior to this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged with as many as 35 students in fun yet insightful conversations in the greens of Sunder Nursery, New Delhi.

Notably, Pariksha Pe Charcha consists of 8 episodes this year, each covering different aspects of exams, as informed by PM Modi on his X handle.