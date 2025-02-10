Pariksha Pe Charcha: From using cricketers' pressure analogy to watching reels, how PM Modi connected with exam warriors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with as many as 35 students in the eighth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha clearly took us back to the good old Gurukul days. The Prime Minister could be seen engaging in fun yet insightful conversations with young minds amid the greens of Sunder Nursery in the national capital. Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 live updates Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with 35 students from across India as part of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025. (Image source: x.com/narendramodi)

From discussing different aspects of stress-free exams to tips on following passion, Prime Minister Modi touched on the vital aspects of students' lives in a bid to transform their lives from ‘worriers’ to ‘warriors’.

The cricket analogy to deal with exam stress

What really was a highlight of the first session of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 was PM Modi's choice of examples to connect with the students. For instance, on being asked by a student on ways to handle undue pressure during exam preparation, the Prime Minister used the analogy of cricket.

He said during a cricket match, cricketers often have to deal with a lot of noise from stadium. There supporters keep cheering for sixes or fours. However, the batsman is not bogged down by the pressure, rather his focus is on the ball.

Prime Minister Modi said families often create a tense atmosphere over low grades. However, that must not deter students from their preparations. They should keep their focus on their duty, and keep challenging themselves without worrying about anything else.

Mastering technology: Shift your focus from watching reels to gaining knowledge through tech

Highlighting the importance of technology, Prime Minister Modi felt it was necessary for students to priortize how they are leveraging its benefits. He said, students can use technology like a powerful tool if they use it to enhance their knowledge rather than limiting it to only watching reels on social media.

PM Modi told the students, “Don't think of technology as a cyclone that will destroy you, rather think of it as a tool that benefits you.”

Reversing the approach to mange time effectively

Another key aspect that Prime Minister Modi touched upon was on the issue of time management during exam preparation. He said that students must devise a strategy that helps them attain maximum knowledge possible. According to PM Modi, students must write on a piece of paper about their plans for the next day and tick the targets that have been achieved on the following day.

He also said that students often start their preparations with the subjects that is comparatively easier, and by the time they begin with the harder subjects, substantial time is lot. For optimun time utilisation, students must reverse their approach and begin the day with a challenging subject that requires their time and then move to easier subjects.

Dealing with anxiety and depression during exam preparations

During the interaction, a student asked Prime Minister Modi on ways to deal with anxiety and depression during exam preparations. To this, the Prime Minister emphasised on the importance of sharing and talking with elders about their feelings - be it parents at home or teachers at school. He said that it is only through sharing that an individual would feel lighter.

Life is more than small failures, self-motivation is key

Another student asked PM Modi if good grades is the only path to a successful future. Answering her, Prime Minister Modi said life does not stop with failures. A student's goal should be to become a warrior in life, not only in exams.

PM Modi said, “”Make your failures your teacher and look at success holistically and not just academic success. Follow what you are passionate about."

During the interaction, Prime Minister Modi touched on various other aspects such as importance of good sleep and nourishment, benefits of starting that by soaking in the morning sun and surya snan or sunbath, and values of leadership, among others things.

Worth mentioning here, the eighth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha consists 8 interesting episodes covering different aspects of stress-free exams, as informed by Prime Minister Modi on his X handle earlier.

Besides, the 35 students featuring in the first interaction hail from across states and union territories and have been selected from state board government schools, Kendriya Vidyalayas, Sainik Schools, Eklavya Model Residential Schools, CBSE and Navodaya Vidyalayas, as reported by news agency PTI.

Additionally, groups of up to 100 students each interacted with the other renowned personalities roped in for the initiative. These include paralympic gold medallist Avani Lekhara, badminton player Suhas Yathiraj, nutritionists Rujuta Diwekar and Sonali Sabherwal, health influencer Food Pharmer, actors Vikrant Massey and Bhumi Pednekar, YouTuber Technical Guru ji and Radhika Gupta, among others.

Spiritual leader Sadhguru will also share practical mindfulness techniques to help students maintain mental clarity and focus, the PTI report said.