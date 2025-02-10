Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 Live: PM Modi's interaction with board exam students begins soon

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 Live Updates: The event will begin at 11 am (PTI/For representation )

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with board exam students, their teachers and parents in the 8th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC 2025) today, February 10. In addition to PM Modi, Spiritual leader Sadhguru, Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey, Olympian Mary Kom, and Paralympics gold medallist Avani Lekhara and other influential people will feature in PPC 2025....Read More

This year, over 3.30 crore students, over 20.71 lakh teachers, and over 5.51 lakh students registered for the event.

The Prime Minister will answer questions about board exam preparation, stress management, career and more

The event will be broadcast across platforms. The live stream will be available on social media pages (Facebook, X, etc.) and YouTube channels of the Education Ministry, PIB, Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister's office, etc.

On TV, PPC 2025 will be telecast on Doordarshan, among other channels.

Check live updates on Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 below.