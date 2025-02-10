Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 Live: PM Modi's interaction with board exam students begins soon
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with board exam students, their teachers and parents in the 8th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC 2025) today, February 10. In addition to PM Modi, Spiritual leader Sadhguru, Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey, Olympian Mary Kom, and Paralympics gold medallist Avani Lekhara and other influential people will feature in PPC 2025....Read More
This year, over 3.30 crore students, over 20.71 lakh teachers, and over 5.51 lakh students registered for the event.
The Prime Minister will answer questions about board exam preparation, stress management, career and more
The event will be broadcast across platforms. The live stream will be available on social media pages (Facebook, X, etc.) and YouTube channels of the Education Ministry, PIB, Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister's office, etc.
On TV, PPC 2025 will be telecast on Doordarshan, among other channels.
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 Live: Sadhguru, Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey and others to feature
Not only PM Modi but spiritual leader Sadhguru, Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey, Olympian Mary Kom, Paralympics gold medallist Avani Lekhara, and other influential people will also feature in PPC 2025. The event begins at 11 am.
PM Modi in last year's PPC: Healthy competition nacessary
Stressing the need for healthy competition, PM Modi said in last year's Pariksha Pe Charcha that life becomes uninspiring and boring without challenges and competition.
The PM said students should face challenges head-on and never get bogged down.
He added that even in the examination hall, one should not bother about how much his classmate is writing; rather, one should focus on his performance.
He urged parents and teachers not to compare the achievement of one ward with that of others, as this may negatively impact them.
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 Live: Over 3 crore students registered
According to data available on the MyGov portal, over 3.30 crore students, over 20.71 lakh teachers, and over 5.51 lakh students registered for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025.
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 Live: Where to watch the event
On Facebook, X pages and YouTube channels of the Education Ministry, PIB, Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister's office, etc.
On TV: Doordarshan. Other channels are also expected to telecast the event.
A direct link will be shared here when the event begins.
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 Live: What PM Modi said about handling pressure last year
During PPC 2024, PM Modi, while responding to a query on how one handles pressure during exams, said it is important for students to mould themselves to handle any kind of pressure as it is the base of any success story.
“With willpower, we can achieve success despite the pressure. The art of handling pressure must be adapted gradually and not hurriedly. Pressure should not be so much that it affects one's capabilities. We should not stretch to extreme levels”.
Emphasising the role of parents and teachers, he said that handling pressure is not just the job of the student alone; rather, the onus also lies on teachers and parents at home to make the process easier.
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 Live: PM Modi share's teaser
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 Live: PM Modi's live event begins at 11 am
The 8th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC 2025), the annual event where Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with board exam students, will be held from 11 am onwards today, February 10.