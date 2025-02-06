Spiritual leader, actors, sportspersons to feature in Pariksha Pe Charcha

Spiritual leader Sadhguru, Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey, Olympian Mary Kom, and Paralympics gold medallist Avani Lekhara will be among 11 influential people who will feature in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s annual Pariksha Pe Charcha interaction with teachers, students, and parents ahead of board exams. Pariksha Pe Charcha is Narendra Modi’s annual interaction with teachers, students, and parents ahead of board exams. (PTI/File)

Stress management, mindfulness, and career choices will be among the topics discussed in a new style at the eighth edition of the interaction in a town hall format that will kick off on Monday at New Delhi’s Bharat Mandapam .

“This year, Pariksha Pe Charcha is getting a next-level upgrade. It’s not just PM [Prime Minister] Narendra Modi. A power squad is joining in with wisdom, motivation, and some serious life hacks,” said the government’s citizen engagement platform MyGov in a post on X.

People aware of the matter said Sadhguru would guide students on remaining stress-free during examination in an interaction titled “Mind and body edition: Finding inner peace”. Edelweiss Mutual Funds CEO Radhika Gupta and Youtuber Gaurav Chaudhary will speak about the to use technology in studies. Mary Kom, Avni Lakhera, and para-badminton player Suhas Yathiraj will guide students on the role of sports in reducing stress.

Bollywood actors Massey and Bhumi Pednekar will discuss creative energy in building focus and memory during examinations. Nutritionists Shonali Sabherwal and Rujuta Diwekar and health coach Revant Himatsingka will speak about foods one should eat to fuel the mind and body for success. Actor Deepika Padukone will discuss mental health and how to break stigma and build resilience. Toppers of competitive exams will also feature in the eighth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha.

The registration for the annual event ended on January 14. A record 35 million students, teachers, and parents have registered for the event across the country.