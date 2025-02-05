Is your child struggling with academics or lost interest in things? Know how to address mental health issues in children

Is your child struggling academically or has experienced a recent decline in grades? Is he/she sleeping too much or too little or seem sleepy throughout the day? If yes, then there is a possibility that your child is going through a mental health issue and it is time for you to help him/her come out of it. Knowing the symptoms of mental health issues in children is imperative for parents to address it. Some of the symptoms are mentioned below. (Photo credit: Pexels)

As per a report by the USA-based National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), although all children exhibit feelings of sadness, anxiousness, aggressiveness at times, or find it occasionally challenging to pay attention, such behaviours may also indicate a more serious problem in some.

In other words, although some behaviours are part of the developmental phase in children, there are other emotions that can be concerning, particularly in childhood. It is also understandable that distinguishing between the two may be hard.

Also read: Role of effective counselling in overcoming exam stress

Before we look at how parents should address mental health issues in children, let's first look at types of mental disorders and a few symptoms.

Types of mental health issues in children

As per the report, several mental disorders can begin in childhood. These include the following:

Anxiety disorders Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) Depression and other mood disorders Eating disorders Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)

Also read: Beyond IITs: Some other institutes and courses you can apply for with JEE Advanced score

Know the symptoms:

According to the NIMH report, following are some of the symptoms of mental health issues among younger and older children:

YOUNGER CHILDREN OLDER CHILDREN Have frequent tantrums or are irritable much of the time

Often seem fearful or worried

Complain about frequent stomachaches or headaches with no known medical cause

Are in constant motion and cannot sit quietly (except when they are engaged in an activity they enjoy, such as watching videos or playing video games)

Sleep too much or too little, have frequent nightmares, or seem sleepy during the day

Are not interested in playing with other children or have difficulty making friends

Struggle academically or have experienced a recent decline in grades

Repeat actions or check things many times (for example, repeatedly checking to make sure a door is locked) out of fear that something bad may happen Have lost interest in things that they used to enjoy

Have low energy

Sleep too much or too little or seem sleepy throughout the day

Have periods of highly elevated energy and activity and require much less sleep than usual

Spend more and more time alone and avoid social activities with friends or family

Diet or exercise excessively or fear gaining weight

Engage in self-harm behaviors (such as cutting or burning their skin)

Smoke, drink, or use drugs

Engage in risky or destructive behavior alone or with friends

Have thoughts of suicide

Say that they think someone is trying to control their mind or that they hear things that other people cannot hear Prev Next

What should parents do to address mental health issues in children?

If your child is showing any of the symptoms cited above, he/she may be experiencing mental health issue. The good news is that it can be addressed by following few important steps:

The National Institute of Mental Health suggests parents/guardians to consider seeking help if the child’s behavior or emotions last for weeks or longer, cause distress for the child or the family, or interfere with the child’s functioning at school, at home, or with friends. If the child’s behavior is unsafe, or if he/she talks about wanting to hurt themselves or someone else, seek help immediately. Be proactive and aware of your child’s mental health. Talk with others who frequently interact with the child. For example, ask the teachers about the child’s behavior in school, at daycare, or on the playground. Also talk with the child’s pediatrician or health care provider and describe the behavior and what you have observed and learned from talking with others. Parents/guardians can also ask the health care provider for a referral to a mental health professional with experience and expertise in evaluating and treating children, the report suggests.

Also read: ASER 2024: Planning to send your 5-year-old child to school soon? Know why early school life can be counter-productive

How can your child's school help?

As per the NIMH report, children who have behavioral or emotional challenges that interfere with success in school can benefit from plans or accommodations provided under laws that prevent discrimination against children with disabilities.

Parents may ask school authorities about the availability of an individualized education program (IEP). Such accommodations, according to the report, may include the following:

Providing the child with a tape recorder for taking notes Allowing more time for tests Adjusting seating in the classroom to reduce distraction

For more relevant information, you may visit the official website of NHIM at nimh.nih.gov.