Beyond IITs: Some other institutes and courses you can apply for with JEE Advanced score
IITs are not the only institutes that use JEE Adv. Several other institutions focused on science and technology use this test for UG and dual degree admissions.
Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced, one of the toughest examinations in the world, is the admission test for undergraduate courses offered by Indian Institutes of Technology.
However, IITs are not the only institutions that accept this exam's scores. Several other reputed institutions focused on science and technology use this examination to admit students to undergraduate and dual degree courses.
IISc
Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore, which ranks first for the University and Research categories in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) admits students to its Bachelor of Science (IISc BS) programme through JEE Advanced.
IIST
Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) Thiruvananthapuram uses JEE Advanced scores. Students can apply for the 4-year BTech ( Aerospace Engineering ), 4-Year B.Tech. (Electronics and Communication Engineering (Avionics)) and 5-Year Dual Degree (B.Tech. + Master of Science/Master of Technology) courses on the basis of JEE Advanced result.
IIPE
Indian Institute of Petroleum accepts JEE Advanced as the eligibility test for UG admissions. The institute offers BTech in Petroleum Engineering (number of seats: 62), Chemical Engineering (number of seats: 63) and Mechanical Engineering (number of seats: 40)
RGIPT
Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT) is yet another institute that accepts JEE Advanced scores for admission to BTech.
The institute offers the following courses: Chemical Engineering, Chemical Engineering (major: Renewable Energy Engineering), Chemical Engineering (major: Petrochemicals and Polymers Engineering), Computer Science and Design Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Electrical Engineering (major: E Vehicle Technology), Electronics Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Information Technology, Mathematics and Computing, Petroleum Engineering and Petroleum Engineering (major: Applied Petroleum Geoscience).
This year, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) will conduct the JEE Advanced exam on May 18, 2025. The examination will be held for three hours and in two sessions – paper 1 will be conducted from 9 AM to 12 PM, and paper 2 will be held from 2: 30 PM to 5:30 PM.
Before JEE Advanced, candidates need to take the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main and be among the top 2.5 lakh candidates who clear the exam.
