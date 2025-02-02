JEE Main 2025 session 1 result by February 12, how to check provisional answer key when out

National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the first session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 from January 22 to 30. Next, the agency will release provisional answer keys and invite objections from candidates at jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main 2025: How to check session 1 provisional answer key when out(Pixabay)

As per the exam's information bulletin, JEE Mains 2025 session 1 will be announced by February 12, 2025.

“The NTA will display the Provisional Answer Key of the questions on the NTA website: https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/, with a Public Notice, issued to this effect on the said website, to provide an opportunity to the candidates to challenge the Provisional Answer Keys with a nonrefundable online payment of ₹200/- per question challenged as processing charges. The provisional Answer Keys are likely to be displayed for two to three days,” the JEE Main information bulletin read.

“The NTA will display the recorded responses and Question Papers attempted by the candidates on the NTA website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/ prior to the declaration of the result / NTA Score. The recorded responses are likely to be displayed for two to three days,” it added.

NTA said only online and paid challenges made during the stipulated time will be accepted.

Challenges without justification/evidence and those filed on any other medium other than the prescribed link will not be considered, it added.

NTA said subject experts will examine all the challenges received and prepare the final answer key. The result will be compiled based on the final answer key.

How to download JEE Main session 1 answer key when released

Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in. Open the provisional answer key link given on the home page. Provide the requested information and log in. Check and download the answer key.

NTA conducted the paper 1 (BE/BTech) of JEE Main 2025 session 1 on January 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29. The paper 1 exam was held in two shifts, from 9 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm. The second paper (BArch/BPlanning was held in the second shift of the last day, January 30 (from 3 pm to 6:30 pm).