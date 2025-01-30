JEE Main 2025 session 1 ends today, check what happens next and tentative result date

The first session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 will end today, January 30. On the last day, candidates will appear for the second paper (BArch/BPlanning). This paper will be held in a single shift, from 3 pm to 6:30 pm. JEE Main 2025 session 1 ends today, what happens next?(Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)

The result of the first session of JEE Mains 2025 will be announced by February 12, 2025, as per the information bulletin for the test.

The paper 1 (BE/BTech) of JEE Main 2025 session 1 was held on January 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29. The paper 1 exam was held in two shifts, from 9 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The next stage in the JEE Mains is publication of the provisional answer key along with questions and candidates' responses. These will be displayed at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The agency will also invite objections from candidates on the payment of a non-refundable fee per question.

“The NTA will display the Provisional Answer Key of the questions on the NTA website: https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/, with a Public Notice, issued to this effect on the said website, to provide an opportunity to the candidates to challenge the Provisional Answer Keys with a nonrefundable online payment of ₹200/- per question challenged as processing charges. The provisional Answer Keys are likely to be displayed for two to three days,” the information bulletin read.

“The NTA will display the recorded responses and Question Papers attempted by the candidates on the NTA website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/ prior to the declaration of the result / NTA Score. The recorded responses are likely to be displayed for two to three days,” it added.

NTA will accept only online and paid challenges made during the stipulated time. Challenges without justification/evidence and those filed on any other medium other than the prescribed link will not be considered.

The agency said subject experts will examine all the challenges received, and then a final answer key will be displayed and declared. The result will be compiled based on the final answer key.