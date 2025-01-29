JEE Mains 2025 Live: NTA JEE Session 1 Day 5 Shift 1 exam begins at 9 am, guidelines here

JEE Mains 2025 Live: National Testing Agency, NTA will conduct JEE Mains 2025 examination for Paper I (BE/BTech or Engineering) in two shifts on January 29, 2025. The first shift will begin at 9 am and conclude at 12 noon and second shift will begin at 3 pm and conclude at 6 pm today....Read More

The JEE Main Session 1 examination dates are January 22, 23, 24, 28, 29 and 30, 2025. On the last day, the Architecture and Planning (paper 2) exam will be held in the second shift.

All candidates who want to appear for the JEE Main Day 5 Shift 1 and Shift 2 examination should reach the exam centre at the given time mentioned on their admit card. Candidates should carry these documents mentioned below to the exam centre.

1. Print copy of Admit Card along with Self Declaration (Undertaking) downloaded from the NTA Website (a clear printout on A4 size paper) duly filled in.

2. One passport size photograph (same as uploaded on the Online Application Form) for pasting on the specific space in the Attendance Sheet at Centre during the examination.

3. Any one of the authorized photo IDs (must be original, valid, and non-expired) – School Identity Card/ PAN card/ Driving License/ Voter ID/ Passport/ Aadhaar Card (With photograph)/ EAadhaar with photograph/ Ration Card with photograph/ Class XII Board Admit Card with photograph/ Bank Passbook with Photograph.

4. PwD/PwBD certificate issued by the authorized medical officer, if claiming the relaxation under PwD/PwBD category or PwD/PwBD Certificate regarding physical limitation in an examination to write as per Annexures given in Information Bulletin, if claiming the relaxation under PwD/PwBD category.

5. A simple transparent Ball Point Pen.