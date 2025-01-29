JEE Mains 2025 Live: NTA JEE Session 1 Day 5 Shift 1 exam begins at 9 am, guidelines here
National Testing Agency, NTA will conduct JEE Mains 2025 examination for Paper I (BE/BTech or Engineering) in two shifts on January 29, 2025. The first shift will begin at 9 am and conclude at 12 noon and second shift will begin at 3 pm and conclude at 6 pm today.
The JEE Main Session 1 examination dates are January 22, 23, 24, 28, 29 and 30, 2025. On the last day, the Architecture and Planning (paper 2) exam will be held in the second shift.
All candidates who want to appear for the JEE Main Day 5 Shift 1 and Shift 2 examination should reach the exam centre at the given time mentioned on their admit card. Candidates should carry these documents mentioned below to the exam centre.
1. Print copy of Admit Card along with Self Declaration (Undertaking) downloaded from the NTA Website (a clear printout on A4 size paper) duly filled in.
2. One passport size photograph (same as uploaded on the Online Application Form) for pasting on the specific space in the Attendance Sheet at Centre during the examination.
3. Any one of the authorized photo IDs (must be original, valid, and non-expired) – School Identity Card/ PAN card/ Driving License/ Voter ID/ Passport/ Aadhaar Card (With photograph)/ EAadhaar with photograph/ Ration Card with photograph/ Class XII Board Admit Card with photograph/ Bank Passbook with Photograph.
4. PwD/PwBD certificate issued by the authorized medical officer, if claiming the relaxation under PwD/PwBD category or PwD/PwBD Certificate regarding physical limitation in an examination to write as per Annexures given in Information Bulletin, if claiming the relaxation under PwD/PwBD category.
5. A simple transparent Ball Point Pen.
List of banned items
These items are strictly prohibited inside the exam hall
Instrument/geometry/pencil box
Handbag
Purse
Any kind of paper/stationary/textual material (printed or written)
Water
Mobile phone
Earphone
Pager
Calculator
DocuPen
Slide rules
Log tables
Camera
Tape recorder
Watch
Any metallic object.
Helpline numbers
JEE Main candidates who need any information can contact the National Testing Agency (NTA) in the helpline number 011-40759000 or send email at jeemain.@nta.nic.in.
Use of dropbox
Before leaving the exam hall, all candidates must drop the rough work sheet and the admit card on the box provided. Failing to do this may result in the answers not being evaluated.
Day 5 Shift 1 begins in 25 minutes
Day 5 Shift 1 will begin in 25 minutes. Students have reached the exam centre.
Check shift details
Photo ID is required
Carry admit card to the exam centre
How to download admit card?
Visit the official website of NTA JEE .
Click on JEE Mains Admit Card 2025 link on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.
Check the admit card and download it.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Paper 1 and 2 exam dates
When should candidates reach exam centre?
All candidates who want to appear for the JEE Main Day 5 Shift 1 and Shift 2 examination should reach the exam centre at the given time mentioned on their admit card.
Check dress code
Candidates appearing for the JEE Main examination must wear light clothes with half sleeves and avoid garments with large buttons. Aspirants should not wear closed footwear like shoes; instead, they should choose to wear slippers or sandals with low heels. Caps, dupattas, sunglasses, and any metallic items are prohibited inside the exam centre.
Session 1 exam dates
Where to find JEE admit card link?
The JEE Main admit card link will be available to candidates on the official website of JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
What documents to carry to exam centre?
