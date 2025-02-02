JEE Main 2025 session 2 registration begins at jeemain.nta.nic.in, direct link to apply

National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration-cum-application process for the second session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 at jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main 2025 session 2 registration starts at jeemain.nta.nic.in(Official website, screenshot)

Candidates can submit forms up to February 25. The confirmed schedule is slightly different than the one mentioned in the exam's information bulletin. The application window was scheduled to open on January 31 and close on February 24.

JEE Main 2025 session 2: Important dates

Application window closes on: February 25 (9 pm)

Fee payment window closes on: February 25 (11:50 pm)

Exam dates: Between April 1 and 8.

NTA will share the paper-wise schedule, exam city, admit card and result declaration dates later.

Candidates who have appeared for JEE Main 2025 session 1 and wish to appear for the second session can log in with their previous application number and password and pay the exam fee. They can also change the paper, medium of the examination and city preference.

Fresh candidates need to first register and then apply online for the JEE Mains session 2.

A candidate is allowed to fill only one application form. Those who are found having more than one application number will be considered practising unfair means.

In the case of any difficulty in applying for JEE Mains session 2, candidates can contact the agency at 011-40759000 or 011-69227700. They can also email at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

Here is the direct link to apply for JEE Main 2025 session 2

About JEE Main session 1

The JEE Main 2025 session 1 was held on January 22, 23, 24, 28, 29 and 30.

The National Testing Agency informed that the session 1 was conducted at 598 centres in 284 cities for approximately 13 lakh candidates. The overall attendance was around 94.5 per cent.

As per the exam's information bulletin, the session 1 result will be announced by February 12.