JEE Mains 2025 session 2 registration begins today at jeemain.nta.nic.in; important dates, how to apply

National Testing Agency (NTA) will start the online registration-cum-application window for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 session 2 today, January 31, at jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Mains 2025 session 2 registration begins today at jeemain.nta.nic.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The window will close on February 24, 2025, at 9 pm and the fee payment facility will end at 11:50 pm that day.

JEE Mains 2025 session 2 is tentatively scheduled between April 1 and 8. The paper and shift-wise schedule will be released later.

JEE Main 2025 session 2: Important dates

These are the important dates for the JEE Mains session 2 as per the information bulletin

Activity Date Application window opens on January 31 Application window closes on February 24 (9 pm) Fee payment window closes on February 24 (11:50 pm) Application form correction window Will be displayed later on the NTA website Exam city intimation slip Second week of March 2025 JEE Main 2025 session 2 admit card 3 days before the exam date JEE Mains 2025 session 2 exam dates Between April 1 and 8 (this is tentative. The detailed schedule will be announced later) Result By April 17

Candidates who have already applied for session 1 can log in to their account, fill out the application form and pay the exam fee for the second session. Fresh candidates, meaning those who will appear for the JEE Main for the first time this year (in session 2) need to first register, then fill their application forms and pay the exam fee.

JEE Mains 2025 session 2: Instructions about uploading documents

Candidates need to upload scanned images of photograph, signature, class 10 or equivalent certificate/marks sheet and PwD/PwBD certificate (wherever applicable).

The passport-size photo should be recent, in colour, with 80 per cent face (without mask) visible, including ears and taken against a white background.

The photograph should be named as 'Photograph' and in JPG/JPEG format (clearly legible) between 10 kb to 300 kb.

The signature file should be named as 'Signature' and in JPG/JPEG format (clearly legible) between 10 kb to 50 kb.

The scanned copy of class 10 or equivalent certificate/marks-sheet should be named as ‘Class-X Certificate’ and should be a pdf between 10 kb to 300 kb (clearly legible).

The scanned copy of PwD/PwBD certificate should be named as 'Disability Certificate' and should be a pdf between 10 kb to 300 kb (clearly legible).

How to apply for JEE Main session 2

Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in. Open the session 2 registration page. If you are a fresh candidate, open the registration page and submit the requested information. Existing candidates can skip this step. Log in to your account and fill out the application form. Upload documents, make payment. Submit the form and save the confirmation page.

About session 1 exam

The JEE Mains 2025 session 1 exam was conducted on January 22, 23, 24, 28, 29 and 30.

The National Testing Agency informed that the test was held at 598 centres in 284 cities for approximately 13 lakh candidates. The overall attendance was around 94.5 per cent.

As per the information bulletin, the session 1 result will be announced by February 12.