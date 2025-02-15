Indian Institute of Management, IIMs are no longer restricted to providing management courses. They have come up with various other courses in areas of financial management, business, machine learning, accounting and more. These courses are available on the SWAYAM portal for free, and candidates can access it easily. List of 10 free courses by IIMs on SWAYAM portal

A list of 10 free courses can be checked here. The enrollment process for all of them is upcoming and so aspirants can apply via the SWAYAM Portal.

1. Business Communication Essentials by IIMB: This course will help you improve your communication skills by exploring the inherent challenges and providing techniques to overcome hurdles. The course lasts 6 weeks, and the examination will be held on May 18, 2025. Enrollment will conclude on February 28, 2025.

2. Banking and Financial Markets: A Risk Management Perspective by IIMB: Through this course, candidates will learn about how to measure and manage credit risk, interest rate risk, foreign exchange risk, operational risk, off-balance sheet risk, etc. in any financial system. The course lasts 6 weeks and enrollment will conclude on February 28, 2025.

3. Advanced Topics in Organizational Behaviour by IIMS: This course provides participants with a comprehensive understanding of the multifaceted individual and group behaviour dynamics within organizational contexts. The course duration is for 6 weeks and the examination will be held in May 17, 2025.

4. Strategic Financial Management: Managing for Shareholder Value by IIMB: This course will include key details about financial statements, financial statement analysis, basic valuation concepts, investment decisions, financing decisions, corporate risk management, mergers, acquisition and restructuring, and corporate governance. The course duration is for 8 weeks.

5. Valuation and Creating Sustainable Value by IIMB: This course will explain the different methods of valuation along with examples. You will understand the different terms related to valuation and how they are used in the valuation process. The course duration is six weeks, and enrollment will conclude on February 28, 2025.

10 free courses by IITs on SWAYAM portal, list here

6. Digital Marketing by IIMB: Through this course, you will familiarize yourself with the key themes of the course: customer experience in the digital age, digital inbound and outbound marketing, leveraging social media and customer insights and co-creation. The duration of the course is 6 weeks and enrollment will conclude on February 28, 2025.

7. HRM Strategy Execution by IIMA: The course aims to help participants gain an appreciation for the significance of Human Resource Management as a strategic tool in organizations. Enrollment ends on February 28, and the duration is six weeks. Aditya Christopher Moses, an IIMA professor, will teach the course.

6 government internship opportunities for engineering students offered by IITs, MNRE, MeitY, NIELIT & more

8. Data-Driven Marketing Decision Making by IIMV: This course is designed to train marketing students in the use of market intelligence, and analytic techniques and research practices for making day-to-day marketing decisions and developing and executing marketing strategies. The duration of the course is 8 weeks.

9. Financial Accounting and Analysis by IIMB: This course covers basic financial concepts, financial statements and their elements, various accounting standards regarding the elements in financial statements, techniques for analyzing financial statements, and interpretation of financial statements.

6 free courses by British Council for students and teachers

10. Generative AI and Large Language Models by IIMB: This comprehensive course on Generative Algorithms comprises three main components: Fundamental Concepts, Applications, and Deep Learning for Generative Algorithms. The course duration is 8 weeks, and enrollment will end on February 28, 2025.