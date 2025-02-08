What is better than getting something for free? People generally tend to be drawn towards something free and also good. So here are some free courses for students and teachers the British Council offers. 6 free courses by British Council for students and teachers

The British Council developed these free courses in collaboration with the British platform FutureLearn. Registration for these courses is ongoing, and students and teachers can easily enrol to continue their academic and professional development.

6 government internship opportunities for engineering students offered by IITs, MNRE, MeitY, NIELIT & more

Exploring English: Shakespeare- Both students and teachers can take up this course. The courses will help you look at the life and works of William Shakespeare and take you from his birthplace in Stratford-upon-Avon to the Globe Theatre in London, from where he secured his central place in English literature. The duration of the course is 6 weeks and every week 2 hours of classes will be conducted. This course will help students and teachers improve their English language skills through the life and works of William Shakespeare.

English for your workplace—This course is designed solely for students. It is designed for people wanting to improve their career prospects by improving their English-language skills for employability and workplace contexts. The duration of the course is four weeks, and two hours of classes will be conducted every week. Non-native English speakers who have studied English to at least a pre-intermediate level (approximately A2 on the CEFR) can enrol themselves.

10 free courses by IITs on SWAYAM portal, list here

Exploring English: language and culture- Only students can enrol for this course. The course duration is for 4 weeks and 2 hours of classes per week will be conducted. This course will help students learn about different popular culture topics as well as ways of life in the UK, including English as a global language, the countryside, music, and literature.

Teaching for success: the classroom and the world- This teachers’ CPD course is dedicated to exploring tech and soft skills for the 21st century and how to incorporate them into your English as a Foreign Language (EFL) classroom. While ICT skills are important, so are critical thinking, communication, collaboration, and creativity. This course covers all of these skills and looks at how teachers can help their students build them while improving their English language. The course duration is for 4 weeks and the weekly study time is 3 hours. This course is aimed at English language teachers at all levels.

Free Education in India: Explore 5 government schemes that provide free education to all

Teaching for success: lessons and teaching- English language teachers who would like to improve their lesson plans, teaching resources, and overall professional development can take this course. The topics this course will cover include planning lessons and courses, managing resources, managing the lesson, and taking responsibility for professional development. The course duration is 4 weeks, and weekly study is 3 hours.

Language Assessment in the Classroom- Only for teachers, the duration of this course is 4 weeks and weekly study is for 3 hours. Through this course, teachers can learn about the principles of sound language assessment. Teachers can develop an understanding of the different types of assessment in education and how they can be applied. This course is aimed at language teachers in secondary or high schools worldwide, and anyone interested in understanding how language assessment works.