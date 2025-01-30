Every student dreams of studying at a premier institute in the country, which will enhance their knowledge and help them build a strong resume. SWAYAM, an education platform by the Ministry of Education, helps students access various courses for free on its portal. 10 free courses by IITs on SWAYAM portal, list here

Top Institutes like IITs have come up to teach various courses, including Design, Engineering, CS, AI, Management & more, on the SWAYAM portal for free. The list here gives you a gist of the ten courses and related details.

Introduction to Graphic Design by IIT Hyderabad: The course is 8 weeks long. The course will commence on February 17 and end on April 11, 2025. This course covers the foundational elements of Graphic Design, including Basic Design Principles, Typography, Publication Design and Branding & Identity. The enrollment will end on February 17, 2025. Bachelor and Master level students, Working professionals in the Industry, freelancers, entrepreneurs, anyone can take up this course.

Interior Design by IIT Roorkee: This course focuses on varied aspects of the theory and practice of interior design and develops skills for dealing with diverse interior spaces. IIT Roorkee is conducting this course for an 8-week duration. Enrollment will be over on February 17, 2025. The course will start on February 17 and end on April 11, 2025. Candidates who are interested in learning about the subject can enroll.

Cloud Computing by IIT Kharagpur: This course will introduce various aspects of cloud computing, including fundamentals, management issues, security challenges and future research trends. This will help students (UG and PG levels) and researchers explore cloud computing platforms. The course lasts 12 weeks, and enrollment will end on February 3, 2025.

Programming In Java by IIT Kharagpur: This course aims to cover the essential topics of Java programming so that the participants can improve their skills to cope with the current demands of IT industries and solve many problems in their field of study. Undergraduate students from the engineering disciplines, namely CSE, IT, EE, ECE, etc., can enroll in this course. The course duration is 12 weeks. The enrollment will end on February 3, 2025.

English language for competitive exams by IIT Madras: This course aims to help participants develop their English language skills, particularly those planning to appear for competitive exams that test their English language abilities. The enrollment process for this course will end on February 3, 2025, and it will last 12 weeks.

Psychology Of Stress, Health And Well-Being by IIT Guwahati: This course systematically addresses the issues of health, adjustment and well-being. It reviews the topics of stress and health while adding happiness and well-being theory and research to enrich our understanding of both negative and positive side of human behavior. UG, PG students of Humanities and Social Sciences, Sciences and Engineering can enroll for it.

AI in Marketing by IIT Roorkee: The course is 12 weeks long. The enrollment process will end on February 3, 2025. This course will help students develop an understanding of the application of AI in marketing management and familiarize them with changes brought in traditional marketing activities due to AI and ethical concerns raised by AI adoption. Undergraduate candidates can enroll for this course.

Computer Networks and Internet Protocol by IIT Kharagpur: The broad objective of the course is to understand the architecture and principles of today's computer networks, the protocols and their functionalities, the requirements for the future Internet, and its impact on the computer network architecture. Enrollment is ongoing and will conclude on February 3, 2025. The course duration is 12 weeks.

Blockchain and its Applications by IIT Kharagpur: This course will cover the basic design principles of Blockchain technology and its applications in different sectors. Undergraduate, postgraduate, and industry associates can enrol in this course. The last date to enroll is February 3, 2025. The course duration is 12 weeks and will be over on April 11, 2025.

E-Business by IIT Kharagpur: The course will cover the following aspects of E-Business Systems, including Foundations of E-Business systems, Infrastructure, Functional Areas, and Decision Support for E-Business Systems. The enrollment process will conclude on February 3, 2025. This course is for 12 weeks and will end on April 11, 2025. Engineering (IT/Production/Industrial Engg) and management students can enroll.