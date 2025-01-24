Want to be an intern at ISRO? Check eligibility, duration, stipend, where to apply & other details

Do you want to kickstart your career with an organisation like ISRO? If yes, then an internship offered by the Indian Space Research Organisation is the path to explore as a fresher. Want to be an intern at ISRO? Check eligibility, duration, stipend details here

Indian Space Research Organisation, aka ISRO, is the space agency in India involved in science, engineering and technology to harvest the benefits of outer space for India and mankind.

The organisation offers internship opportunities and a student project trainee scheme to students with various educational qualifications. Engineers, Diploma holders, Master's, and Doctorate candidates can apply for the ISRO Internship Scheme. Check out the eligibility criteria, duration, and other details here.

Mental Health Support for Students: List of government organisations to consider for students' counselling

Eligibility Criteria

For Internship Scheme: This internship scheme can be availed by UG/ PG/ PhD students (Citizens of India) pursuing a degree from a recognized University or institution (India/Abroad) in the disciplines of Science or technology or have completed within six months of the application.

The student who wants to apply for this internship scheme must possess an aggregate of at least 60% or a CGPA of 6.32 on a scale of 10.

What is J-1 Intern Visa? Harvard University shares eligibility, duration, how to apply & other details here

For Student Project Trainee Scheme: For the Engineering (BE/B.Tech) degree, the student should have completed the 6th semester to apply for the project trainee scheme and for ME/MTech, the student should have completed the 1st semester to apply. Candidates should be in their final year of BSc/Diploma to apply for it. MSc pursing candidates should have completed their 1st semester and PhD candidates should have completed coursework to apply for this project trainee scheme.

Duration

For Internship Scheme: The internship scheme will be for a maximum of 45 days.

For Student Project Trainee Scheme: The project trainee duration for Engineering and BSc/Diploma students is a minimum of 45 days, ME/MTech and MSc is a minimum of 120 days, and PhD is a minimum of 30 months.

IIT Madras shares top 5 free online courses for CS professionals offered on SWAYAM

Stipend

The Interns or Project Trainees shall not be eligible for any stipend/ remuneration/ financial assistance.

Other Information

The internship/ project work will be allotted based on the availability of expertise, projects, facilities, and the student’s course suitability to the work carried out at the respective Centre/Unit.

The project trainees or interns will be awarded certificates upon satisfactory completion of their project/ internship, submission of their assignment report, and evaluation by the concerned division heads.

Where to Apply

To apply for the internship or project scheme, candidates must visit the official website of ISRO at isro.gov.in. The website mentions the list of Centre/Unit websites where the internship will be carried out. Candidates can check the website for more related details.