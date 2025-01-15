What is J-1 Intern Visa? Harvard University shares eligibility, duration, how to apply & other details here

Starting your career with an internship helps you build it well. Internships provide skill-building and networking opportunities for freshers across the globe. If you, too, are looking for an internship beyond your boundaries, then you have to go ahead and secure a J-1 Intern Visa. What is J-1 Intern Visa? Harvard shares eligibility, duration and more (Representational Image)

Harvard University has come up to help students who want to participate in any internship program in the United States with complete details about J-1 Intern Visa. The eligibility, duration, how to apply are shared here.

About J-1 Internship Visa

For students who want to participate in an internship program in the United States, the J-1 visa is for them. This visa allows students across the globe to go to the US to gain exposure to US culture and to receive hands-on experience in US business practices in their chosen occupational field as interns.

Eligibility Criteria

Harvard sponsors the J-1 Intern Visa for eligible candidates. The eligibility criteria are given here.

The candidate must be currently enrolled in and pursuing a degree in accredited post-secondary academic institutions outside the United States.

They should have good academic standing with their home institution.

Participating in an internship program in the United States that will fulfil the educational objectives of their current degree programs at their home institutions.

May participate in a student internship program for up to 12 months per degree level.

The candidate must possess English language skills sufficient to function daily in the internship environment.

They should also have sufficient funding to support their entire stay in the U.S. and must return to their home institution upon completion of the internship.

Candidates must comply with health insurance requirements while participating in the J program.

J-1 Intern Visa duration

J-1 Student Interns can remain in their internship programs in the United States for up to 12 months, as long as they remain enrolled students at their home institution for the entire duration of their internship.

If a J-1 Student Intern whose initial internship is less than 12 months wishes to extend their internship, their department must request an extension before the Student Intern's current end date listed on their DS-2019 and DS-7002.

How to apply for J-1 Intern Visa

All student interns sponsored by Harvard University require a visa document issued by the Harvard International Office (HIO) and a visa from a U.S. embassy or consulate outside the United States.

Step 1: The first step is to receive an internship offer from Harvard University or an affiliated hospital.

Step 2: Get your visa documents from Harvard.

Step 3: Once students receive their forms from the HIO, they must request a dated signature on their DS-7002 from internship supervisor.

Step 4: After obtaining Form DS-2019, all J-1 student interns must pay the I-901 SEVIS fee.

Step 5: Now complete the DS 160. DS-160 is an online visa application form for you and your dependents, if applicable.

Step 6: Apply for a visa at the U.S. embassy or consulate from your home country.

Step 7: Go for a visa interview.

Step 8: If you get a visa, U.S. immigration regulations allow you to enter the U.S. no more than 30 days before the program start date listed on Item 3 of your Form DS-2019.