IIT Madras shares top 5 free online courses for CS professionals offered on SWAYAM

To help students, the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Madras, has shared the top free online courses for computer science and engineering offered by SWAYAM.

C Programming and Assembly Language by Professor Janakiraman from IIT Madras

IIT Madras conducts this course. Interested students can take it to learn more about C programming and microprocessors. The course covers an introduction to microprocessors and assembly language, C and inline assembly, compiling C to assembly language, and C++, along with special functions.

Python for Data Science by Professor Ragunathan Rengasamy from IIT Madras

Again conducted by IIT Madras, this course encompasses the introduction to Spyder, sequence data types and associated operations, data frame-related operations, etc. The last week will include a Case Study on classifying personal income and predicting the price of pre-owned cars.

Demystifying Networking by Professor Sridhar Iyer, IIT Bombay

Conducted by IIT Bombay, this CS and engineering course comprises details about networking concepts and technologies for students with no experience in the field. The course delves deeper into the technologies helping students to have a better understanding of networking. It includes security, troubleshooting, application layer, routing, etc.

Big Data Computing by Prof. Rajiv Misra from IIT Patna

This course can help students understand several factors related to Computer Architecture, Data Structure and algorithms, Database Management Systems, and Operating Systems. The students will be able to easily cover Big Data Platforms, Enabling Technologies, Big Data Applications, and Big Data Streaming Platforms.

Introduction to Machine Learning by Prof. Sudeshna Sarkar from IIT Kharagpur

The course will include an understanding of deep learning and cover basic clustering algorithms. It will also introduce Machine Learning, linear Regression, overfitting, Decision trees, Logistic Regression, Neural Networks, etc.