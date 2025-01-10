MEA Internship Program: Know about Term 1 scheme, eligibility, stipend, selection process and other details

How do you kick-start your career in this competitive world? The answer is via internship. The internship is that bridge that connects you with the professional space. MEA Internship Program: Know about Term 1 scheme, eligibility, stipend & more

To help young graduates, the Ministry of External Affairs opens its doors for the MEA Internship Program twice a year. The internship is conducted in two terms of six months each, April to September and October to March. The Ministry engages a total of 30 interns during each term. Each intern will be engaged for a minimum of one month and a maximum of three months.

Term 1 scheme

Every year, the Term I scheme starts in April and concludes in September. The process of ‘quota cum weightage’ system is followed for each term whereby applicants belonging to 14 States and 4 Union Territories will be considered. For Term I, candidates belonging from Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh & Maharashtra states and Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, and Delhi Union Territories will be considered.

Eligibility Criteria

This internship opportunity can be grabbed by Indian citizens only. The minimum educational qualification is a graduation degree from a recognized university or candidates in their final year of an undergraduate programme, where an internship is a mandatory part of their final year curriculum. The candidate should not exceed 25 years as of 31 December of the internship year.

Stipend

Each intern will receive a monthly honorarium of ₹10000 to defray basic costs. The cost of one-time to and fro air travel, subject to a ceiling of the prevailing economy class airfare between the State capital and Delhi, will be provided from the domicile State or the college/university of the selected candidates.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises two stages: Preliminary Screening and Personal Interview. The Ministry will separately prepare a state-wise merit list for male and female candidates by elimination based on academic performance in +2 and graduation exams. Priority will be given to applicants from TADP districts during the Preliminary Screening stage and to applicants belonging to SC/ST/OBC/EWS categories in the Personal Interview stage.

The personal interview will be conducted via videoconferencing by the Ministry. A maximum of 30 candidates will be selected from the interview process and offered internships.

If any selected candidate opts out, the next candidate on the merit list from the individual state will be offered the opportunity.

About Internship Program

This internship program provides an introduction to the process of formulating foreign policy and its implementation by the government of India. The concerned head of division (HOD) assigns interns specific work topics. They may be required to conduct research, write reports, analyze evolving developments, or carry out any other task entrusted to them by the HOD. At the end of the internship period, each intern must submit a detailed report on the work.