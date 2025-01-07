List of key scholarship schemes offered by central and state governments to study abroad with details

Planning to study abroad is not easy for most middle- or lower-class students. Financial assistance is required to turn a dream into reality. List of scholarship schemes offered by central and state govts to study abroad(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

To help students pursue their dreams of studying abroad, the Indian government has introduced several scholarships. A list of scholarships offered by the Indian government is given here:

Central Government Scholarship Schemes

National Overseas Scholarship (NOS) Scheme for SC and some other category candidates: The Central Sector Scheme of National Overseas Scholarship facilitates low-income students belonging to the Scheduled Castes, Denotified Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Tribes, Landless Agricultural Labourers, and Traditional Artisans category to obtain higher education, viz., Master's degree or Ph. D courses, by studying abroad, thereby improving their economic and Social status.

Fulbright-Nehru Master's Fellowship: This scholarship is designed for candidates who have completed the equivalent of a U.S. bachelor’s degree, have at least three years of professional work experience, and are committed to returning and contributing to their communities in India. These fellowships are awarded for up to two years to pursue a master’s degree at U.S. colleges and universities in the areas of Economics; Environmental Science/Studies; Higher Education Administration; International Affairs; International Legal Studies; Journalism and Mass Communication; Public Administration; Public Health; Urban and Regional Planning; and Women’s Studies/Gender Studies.

Dr Ambedkar Scheme of Interest Subsidy on Educational Loan for Overseas Studies: This scholarship scheme applies to students belonging to OBCs and EBCs on the interest payable for the period of moratorium on Education Loans for overseas studies to pursue approved courses of study abroad at the Master's, M.Phil., and PhD levels.

Fulbright-Kalam Climate Fellowship: This fellowship is designed for Indian scholars registered for a Ph.D. at an Indian institution. It is for pre-doctoral-level research. The selected candidate will be affiliated with one U.S. host institution. The fellowship is for 6-9 months.

Ms Agatha Harrison Memorial Fellowship: This fellowship, fully funded by the Indian government, is for one year, which can be extended by one year more on the basis of the candidate's performance. Through this fellowship, the selected fellow is placed at St. Antony College, University of Oxford, London. The status of the candidate would be equivalent to that of a Junior Research Fellow at the University of Oxford.

State Government Scholarship Schemes

Apart from the central government, several state governments also have scholarships for students who want to study abroad. Check the list here:

Chief Minister’s Overseas Scheme for Minorities: The Telangana government’s Chief Minister’s Overseas Scheme for Minorities applies to students whose family income is less than 5 lakh per annum from all sources. The scholarship grant is for 20 lakhs or as per the admission letter, whichever is less. One-way Economic ticket and Visa charges.

Maharashtra's Foreign Scholarship Program: This scholarship program encompasses many scholarship schemes for students of Maharashtra which includes the Tribal Development Department Foreign Scholarship, Social Justice and Special Assistance Department Foreign Scholarship, Higher & Technical Education Department Foreign Scholarship, Planning Department Foreign Scholarship, Other Backward Bahujan Welfare Department Foreign Scholarship, Minority Development Department Foreign Scholarship and Forest Department Foreign Scholarship.

Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department Overseas Scholarship Scheme: This scheme is for Adi Dravidar, Scheduled Tribes, and Christian Adi Dravidar students who want to pursue postgraduate and doctoral research studies in educational institutions abroad. Ten students are selected and given scholarships up to Rs.36.00 lakh per annum, depending on the country and course of study.

Kerala Backward Classes Development Department Overseas Scholarship: This scheme helps students of backward classes by providing opportunities to study at selected foreign universities in Medical Engineering, Pure Science, Agriculture, Management, Law, or Social Science Courses. The maximum grant is ₹10,00,000/-.

Rajiv Gandhi Scholarship for Academic Excellence (RGS) scheme: Under this scheme, the Rajasthan government will help 200 meritorious students of the state study abroad. Financial assistance will be provided for undergraduate, postgraduate, PhD, and post-doctoral studies at 50 reputed institutes around the world, such as Oxford, Harvard, and Stanford University. The state government will bear the entire expenditure of the students, including fares, tuition fees, etc.

Other scholarship schemes by state governments may not have been mentioned here. Such schemes can be checked on the official website of the respective state government.