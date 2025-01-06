SBI’s collateral-free education loan for studying abroad: All you need to know

State Bank of India (SBI) has taken a significant step to help students achieve their dreams of studying abroad. The bank recently increased the limit for collateral-free education loans for higher studies overseas. SBI’s collateral-free education loan for studying abroad: With flexible repayment terms and coverage for major expenses, this scheme reduces financial hurdles and helps students focus on achieving their academic goals.(REUTERS)

What you should know about SBI’s collateral-free education loan for studying abroad:

What is SBI Global Ed-Vantage?

SBI Global Ed-Vantage is an education loan designed for students who want to pursue full-time courses at foreign colleges and universities. Under this scheme, students can get loans of up to ₹50 lakh without providing collateral. This initiative aims to ease the financial burden for students planning to study abroad.

Key Features

1. Collateral-free loan

Students can avail loans up to ₹50 lakh without providing any security or collateral. This applies only to selected institutions. Here is the list of these institutions.

2. Repayment period

The loan repayment period is up to 15 years, giving students enough time to repay through easy monthly installments (EMIs).

3. Early disbursement

The loan can be approved even before the student gets their Form I-20 or visa.

4. Tax benefits

Students can claim tax benefits under Section 80(E) of the Income Tax Act. This allows a deduction on the interest paid on the education loan.

5. The loan covers a wide range of courses, including:

Graduate and postgraduate degrees

Diploma and certificate programs

Doctorate programs in any discipline

6. Expenses covered

SBI’s education loan covers key expenses, including:

Tuition and hostel fees

Examination, library, and laboratory fees

Travel expenses for studying abroad

Cost of books, equipment, instruments, uniforms, and computers required for the course

Study tours, project work, and thesis costs (up to 20% of the total tuition fees)

Caution deposits, building fund deposits, or refundable deposits (up to 10% of tuition fees)

7. Processing fee and interest rate

A processing fee of Rs. 10,000 is charged per application.

Simple interest is applied during the course period and the repayment holiday (moratorium) period.

The interest rate for loans between ₹7.5 lakh and ₹50 lakh is 10.15%.

SBI's collateral-free loan of Rs. 50 lakhs is a game-changer for Indian students planning to study abroad

Ankit Mehra, CEO and Co-Founder of GyanDhan, hailed this initiative as a "progressive step by SBI, in line with the broader trend towards unsecured loans in the study abroad space over the past few years." According to him, this offering will "significantly ease access to education financing for meritorious students." Mehra also noted that GyanDhan's analysis showed over 2% of student applicants, who previously could not secure loans, now qualify for the SBI loan due to its relaxed requirements. Moreover, the program is expected to drive a shift away from high-cost NBFC loans to SBI’s lower-rate offerings. He anticipates that other public sector banks will likely follow SBI’s lead as the study-abroad market enters its next growth phase.

Catering to a diverse student base

Saurabh Arora, Founder and CEO of University Living, emphasised the importance of the program in bridging financial gaps. "SBI's Global Ed-Vantage initiative offers up to RS. 50 lakh as a collateral-free loan with repayment flexibility of up to 15 years, ensuring greater accessibility for Indian students," he remarked. Additionally, tax benefits under Section 80(E) and coverage of essential expenses—ranging from tuition fees to travel and living costs—further enhance the program's appeal.

Arora highlighted the scale of the impact, pointing out that over 1.3 million Indian students were pursuing higher education abroad in 2023, according to the Indian Students Mobility Report 2024. This initiative, therefore, has the potential to transform the financial landscape for families who might otherwise struggle to afford such large sums.

A boon for middle-income families

Rahul Subramaniam, Co-Founder of Athena Education, praised SBI for its efforts in "making international education less daunting for middle-income families." The Global Ed-Vantage loan caters to students targeting prestigious institutions like MIT, Stanford, Harvard, and Oxford, as well as top universities across the US, UK, Canada, and Europe. With no need for collateral such as property or other assets, the loan program opens doors for students who previously found global education financially inaccessible.

Subramaniam added that the program’s comprehensive coverage of expenses, including tuition, accommodation, travel, and other related costs, ensures a seamless journey for students. "With SBI’s large network of branches and its strong reputation as a trusted financial institution, this initiative instills confidence in students and their families," he said.

Conclusion

SBI’s collateral-free education loan is great option for students planning to study abroad. With flexible repayment terms and coverage for major expenses, this scheme reduces financial hurdles and helps students focus on achieving their academic goals.

Note: For more information and to apply, visit SBI’s official website or contact your nearest SBI branch.