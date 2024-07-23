Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman announces financial aid for student loans up to 10 lakh

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the Narendra Modi government will offer financial support for loans up to ₹10 lakh for higher education in domestic institutions. Union Budget 2024: People watch Union Budget being presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament on television screen at TV showroom, at Dadar, in Mumbai. (Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

"For helping our youth who have not been eligible for any benefit under govt schemes and policies government will provide financial support for loans up to ₹10 lakh for higher education in domestic institutions," Sitharaman said in her Budget speech.

E-vouchers for loans up to ₹10 lakh for higher education in domestic institutions will be provided to 1 lakh students each year. These vouchers will cover an annual interest subsidy of 3% on the loan amount."

At the start of her Budget speech, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “As mentioned in the interim Budget, we need to focus on 4 different castes, the poor, women, youth, and the farmer.”

What Union Budget 2024 has for youths?

•1,000 ITIs will be upgraded with a hub-and-spoke model over the next five years, focusing on outcomes and quality in collaboration with states and industry.

• One crore youth will be skilled by top Indian companies in the next five years.

• A 12-month Prime Minister’s Internship will offer a monthly allowance of ₹5,000.

• Working women’s hostels and creches will be established in partnership with industry.

• The Model Skill Loan Scheme will be revised to offer loans up to ₹7.5 lakh with a government-backed guarantee, aiming to assist 25,000 students annually.

The Union Budget for 2024-25 will provide ₹1.48 lakh crore for education, employment and skilling in the country. It announced a new centrally-sponsored scheme for skilling 20 lakh youth over the next five years.