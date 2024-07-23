Budget 2024 Live Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman to present Modi 3.0's first Budget today

Budget 2024 Live Updates: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget 2024-25 today after tabling the Economic Survey. The Union Budget will be presented in Parliament at 11am- making it the first budget of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third term. This will be Nirmala Sitharaman’s seventh consecutive Budget as finance minister as she will surpass the record set by former Prime Minister Morarji Desai who presented five annual budgets and one interim budget as finance minister. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh presented five consecutive budgets in a row and Pranab Mukherjee also presented five consecutive budgets....Read More

The Budget is being presented in the Monsoon session this year as an Interim Budget was presented in February owing to the Lok Sabha elections. The Monsoon session began on July 22 and will have 19 sittings till August 12. On the Budget, PM Modi said that it is “important budget for Amrit Kaal. Budget will decide the direction for the next 5 years of our term. This budget will also become a strong foundation of our dream of 'Viksit Bharat'.”

At what time will Nirmala Sitharaman present the Budget today?

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget in Parliament today at 11am. Experts said that the Budget is likely to focus more on capital expenditure through roadways and Indian Railways.

How can you watch the Union Budget 2024 live?

You can watch the Union Budget 2024 speech on Sansad TV. You can also track all the key Budget announcements, highlights and analysis with Hindustan Times.

What did the Economic Survey say about the state of the Indian economy?

The Economic Survey described the Indian economy as being on a "strong wicket and stable footing" and resilient amid geopolitical challenges. The Survey said, "The Indian economy is on a strong wicket and stable footing (and) demonstrating resilience in the face of geopolitical challenges. The economy has consolidated post-Covid recovery with policymakers - fiscal and monetary - ensuring economic and financial stability.”

What are the eight most important things that the Economic Survey highlighted?

Here are the eight most important things that the Economic Survey said on the Indian economy:

India’s FY GDP growth expected to be between 6.5% to 7.0% Inflation still remains high in some good items Conflicts in the world will continue to disrupt supplies and will likely influence the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) stance Local demand will continue to help industry growth in India, the Survey noted India must focus more and more on local resources for investment and growth, it said Private sector must also understand its responsibility better and invest more in research and development Making Indian manufacturing competitive is very important, the Survey said Urban unemployment rate in the country fell to 6.7% January-March 2024

What did the CEA say about the Indian economy?

Chief Economic Advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran said that the Indian economy will meet the 7 per cent growth target outlined in the Economic Survey although there are several potential risk factors to consider. Anantha Nageswaran said, "While 7 per cent is eminently doable, there are some risk factors given the way the monsoon has shaped up and financial markets risks are rising in the developed world with spillover effects on India and the geopolitical environment.”

He added, "Inflationary pressures in India are under control, Monetary policy transmission is evident in easing core inflation. Proactive fiscal and monetary policy measures helped limit deviation from the inflation target. No economic approach will be excluded, we need manufacturing, exports, all combined. The way global factors are unfolding we do not have the luxury to choose one approach.”

What did the Economic Survey say about China?

The Economic Survey said that India can either integrate into China's supply chain or promote foreign direct investment (FDI) to boost global exports. The Survey noted, "Among these choices, focusing on FDI from China seems more promising for boosting India's exports to the US, similar to how East Asian economies did in the past. Relying on the FDI strategy appears more advantageous than relying on trade.”

What did PM Modi say on the Economic Survey?

PM Modi posted on X (formerly Twitter), “The Economic Survey highlights the prevailing strengths of our economy and also showcases the outcomes of the various reforms our Government has brought. It also identifies areas for further growth and progress as we move towards building a Viksit Bharat.”