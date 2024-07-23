Income Tax Budget 2024 Live: Will FM Nirmala Sitharaman provide relief to middle class?

Income Tax Budget 2024 Live: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman with Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and full budget team on the eve of Union Budget 2024, in New Delhi on Monday.

Income Tax Budget 2024 Live: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her seventh consecutive Budget on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is expected to maintain a focus on reducing the fiscal deficit while also cutting taxes and increasing welfare spending to satisfy his allies. Taxpayers are keenly anticipating what relief Nirmala Sitharaman will offer in the Union Budget. The details will be revealed when she delivers her budget speech at 11 am in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, marking her first budget presentation of Modi 3.0....Read More

What are expectations of taxpayers from Budget 2024-25?

1. Adjusting income tax slabs and rates to provide relief to the middle class.

2. Increasing disposable income and consumer spending.

3. Simplifying and rationalising the capital gains tax structure across various asset classes.

4. Reducing complexity and improving compliance.

5. Reducing corporate tax rates, particularly for MSMEs.

6. Stimulating business activity and investment.

What Economic Survey said about direct taxes?

According to Economic Survey 2023-24 released on Monday the growth in gross tax revenue (GTR) for FY24 was estimated at 13.4 per cent, resulting in a tax revenue buoyancy of 1.4. This growth was driven by a 15.8 per cent increase in direct taxes and a 10.6 per cent rise in indirect taxes compared to FY23. Direct taxes contributed approximately 55 per cent of the GTR, while indirect taxes made up the remaining 45 per cent. This increased contribution from direct taxes aligns with the government's efforts to enhance progressivity in taxation, the finance ministry document added.

Moreover, the efficiency of tax collection has improved over time, with the cost of collecting direct taxes dropping from 0.66 per cent of gross collections in FY20 to 0.51 per cent in FY23. The strong growth in both direct and indirect taxes, fueled by resilient economic activity and increased compliance, resulted in tax revenues exceeding conservative budgetary estimates.

PM Modi on Budget 2024-25

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing reporters outside the parliament on Monday, said that the Budget for 2024-25 will outline policies for the next five years, with a focus on youth, farmers, the poor, and women. He added that the budget aims to lay the foundation for India's transformation into a developed nation by 2047.

