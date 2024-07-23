Income Tax Budget 2024 Live: Will FM Nirmala Sitharaman provide relief to middle class?
- 15 Mins ago Don't expect significant relief, says another expert
- 15 Mins ago Relief for middle class? Experts have high hopes
- 16 Mins ago Why govt may lower rates? Here's what we expect
- 17 Mins ago Nirmala Sitharaman to present Budget today
Income Tax Budget 2024 Live: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her seventh consecutive Budget on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is expected to maintain a focus on reducing the fiscal deficit while also cutting taxes and increasing welfare spending to satisfy his allies. Taxpayers are keenly anticipating what relief Nirmala Sitharaman will offer in the Union Budget. The details will be revealed when she delivers her budget speech at 11 am in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, marking her first budget presentation of Modi 3.0....Read More
What are expectations of taxpayers from Budget 2024-25?
1. Adjusting income tax slabs and rates to provide relief to the middle class.
2. Increasing disposable income and consumer spending.
3. Simplifying and rationalising the capital gains tax structure across various asset classes.
4. Reducing complexity and improving compliance.
5. Reducing corporate tax rates, particularly for MSMEs.
6. Stimulating business activity and investment.
What Economic Survey said about direct taxes?
According to Economic Survey 2023-24 released on Monday the growth in gross tax revenue (GTR) for FY24 was estimated at 13.4 per cent, resulting in a tax revenue buoyancy of 1.4. This growth was driven by a 15.8 per cent increase in direct taxes and a 10.6 per cent rise in indirect taxes compared to FY23. Direct taxes contributed approximately 55 per cent of the GTR, while indirect taxes made up the remaining 45 per cent. This increased contribution from direct taxes aligns with the government's efforts to enhance progressivity in taxation, the finance ministry document added.
Moreover, the efficiency of tax collection has improved over time, with the cost of collecting direct taxes dropping from 0.66 per cent of gross collections in FY20 to 0.51 per cent in FY23. The strong growth in both direct and indirect taxes, fueled by resilient economic activity and increased compliance, resulted in tax revenues exceeding conservative budgetary estimates.
PM Modi on Budget 2024-25
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing reporters outside the parliament on Monday, said that the Budget for 2024-25 will outline policies for the next five years, with a focus on youth, farmers, the poor, and women. He added that the budget aims to lay the foundation for India's transformation into a developed nation by 2047.
Income Tax Budget 2024 Live: Will AI lead to job cuts in India?
Income Tax Budget 2024 Live: AI to reshape future of work, boost productivity but disrupt employment in certain sectors, warned Economic Survey 2023-24 that was released on Monday.
Income Tax Budget 2024 Live: Sitharaman's 3rd paperless Budget
Income Tax Budget 2024 Live: FM Nirmala Sitharaman, presenting her seventh consecutive budget, introduced a significant change in 2019 by replacing the traditional leather briefcase used for decades with a red cloth-wrapped 'bahi-khata' for carrying Budget documents. This year's Budget will continue the recent trend of being entirely paperless, as has been the practice for the past three years.
Income Tax Budget 2024 Live: How will the stock market react to capital gains tax changes in the budget?
With the Union Budget 2024 scheduled to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 23, how the markets may react is a key concern. An important component is capital gains tax, and any changes in this can lead to significant implications for the market.
Income Tax Budget 2024 Live: Key numbers to watch for the 1st full Budget of Modi 3.0- Dividend
Income Tax Budget 2024 Live:
Dividend
Dividend
• The Interim Budget had projected ₹1.02 lakh crore from the RBI and financial institutions, but this will be revised upwards due to the RBI's surplus transfer of ₹2.11 lakh crore in May.
• Additionally, ₹43,000 crore is expected from Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs).
Income Tax Budget 2024 Live: Key numbers to watch for the 1st full Budget of Modi 3.0- Nominal GDP
Income Tax Budget 2024 Live:
Nominal GDP
Nominal GDP
• India's nominal GDP growth (real GDP plus inflation) for the current fiscal year is estimated at 10.5 per cent, reaching ₹327.7 trillion.
• With expectations of a normal monsoon, improved revenue collections, and increased rural consumption, there could be an upward revision in growth estimates.
• Real GDP growth for the current fiscal year is projected at 7.2 per cent, according to the RBI.
Income Tax Budget 2024 Live: Key numbers to watch for the 1st full Budget of Modi 3.0- Borrowing
Income Tax Budget 2024 Live:
Borrowing
Borrowing
• The government's gross borrowing for the current financial year is budgeted at ₹14.13 lakh crore.
•The market will closely monitor borrowing, especially following a higher-than-expected dividend from the RBI and financial institutions.
Income Tax Budget 2024 Live: Key numbers to watch for the 1st full Budget of Modi 3.0- GST
Income Tax Budget 2024 Live: GST
Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection for 2024-25 is estimated to rise to ₹10.68 lakh crore, an increase of 11.6 per cent.
Income Tax Budget 2024 Live: Key numbers to watch for the 1st full Budget of Modi 3.0- Tax Revenue
Income Tax Budget 2024 Live: Tax Revenue
• The Interim Budget projects gross tax revenue at ₹38.31 lakh crore for 2024-25, reflecting an 11.46% growth over the previous fiscal year.
• This includes ₹21.99 lakh crore from direct taxes (personal income tax and corporate tax) and ₹16.22 lakh crore from indirect taxes (customs, excise duty, GST).
Income Tax Budget 2024 Live: Key numbers to watch for the 1st full Budget of Modi 3.0- Capital Expenditure
Income Tax Budget 2024 Live: Capital Expenditure
• Planned capital expenditure for this fiscal year is budgeted at ₹11.1 lakh crore, up from ₹9.5 lakh crore last year.
• The government is prioritizing infrastructure development and incentivizing states to increase their capital expenditure.
Income Tax Budget 2024 Live: Key numbers to watch for the 1st full Budget of Modi 3.0- Fiscal Deficit
Income Tax Budget 2024 Live: Fiscal Deficit
• The budgeted fiscal deficit for the current fiscal year is projected at 5.1%, down from 5.8 per cent in the last fiscal year.
• This improvement is expected due to robust tax revenue growth.
• The government aims to reduce the fiscal deficit to 4.5 per cent of GDP by FY26.
Income Tax Budget 2024 Live: Personal income tax is govt's new favourite revenue well
Income Tax Budget 2024 Live: Personal income tax has become the largest revenue source for the Indian government, surpassing both corporate tax and GST, according to the Anand Rathi report.
While GST, corporate tax, and personal income tax each account for nearly 30% of gross tax collection, their growth trajectories have varied significantly since FY19.
Income Tax Budget 2024 Live: Don't expect significant relief, says another expert
Income Tax Budget 2024 Live: The gross tax/GDP ratio is expected to remain stable at 11.6 per cent, supported by improved tax compliance and strong tax buoyancy from FY24. Despite slower tax growth, minor adjustments in personal taxes are anticipated, costing the exchequer no more than 0.1 per cent of GDP, according to the Emkay Union Budget preview.
For uninitiated, tax buoyancy means how well tax revenue grows compared to the overall economy.
Income Tax Budget 2024 Live: Relief for middle class? Experts have high hopes
Income Tax Budget 2024 Live: "Tax cuts for middle-income households are highly likely, along with increased expenditure allocation for marginal and rural populations," said Kaushik Das, chief economist for India at Deutsche Bank AG.
Income Tax Budget 2024 Live: Why govt may lower rates? Here's what we expect
Income Tax Budget 2024 Live: The Indian economy grew by 8.2 per cent in the past fiscal year, but private consumption, which accounts for over half of the country’s GDP, increased by only 4 per cent. To boost consumer spending, the government may consider lowering personal income tax for those most likely to spend.
Income Tax Budget 2024 Live: Nirmala Sitharaman to present Budget today
Income Tax Budget 2024 Live: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to deliver her budget speech on Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the Lok Sabha. All eyes are on whether she will provide the much-anticipated tax relief for the middle class, potentially leaving more money in their hands, given the tax buoyancy.