PM Narendra Modi slams Opposition before Parliament Budget Session: ‘They tried to not let me…’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed at the Opposition for disrupting previous Parliament sessions at the beginning of the Parliament's Monsoon Session on Monday and urged the lawmakers all political parties to fight together for country for next five years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses upon his arrival to attend the ,Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi on July 22, 2024. (AFP)

PM Narendra Modi slammed the negative politics of some parties, saying they used Parliament's time to hide their failures. Modi alleged that the Opposition parties tried to not let him speak in Parliament in last session, adding that such tactic has no place in democracy.

“People have given verdict in the Lok Sabha elections. I will appeal to all political parties to fight together for country for next five years,” PM Narendra Modi said while addressing customary address at the start of a Parliament session.

"Today is the first Monday of Sawan. An important session is starting on this auspicious day. I extend my greetings to the countrymen on the first Monday of Sawan. The monsoon session of Parliament is starting today. Today the whole country is looking at it. This should be a positive session," Modi said.

Modi also sad the Budget session is an important destination in “our democracy's proud journey”.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.