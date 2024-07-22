Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha proceedings begin
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi described Budget 2024 session as a significant milestone in India's democratic journey. He said it marks the first time in 60 years a government has returned to power for a third term. Modi said his government is committed to gradually fulfill the promises made during his tenure....Read More
The Congress-led Opposition is likely to clash with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA government in Monsoon session of Parliament as it started on Monday as they seek discussions on several issues including the alleged NEET scam, recent controversies over UPSC civil services exam, and a Uttar Pradesh government order requiring shopkeepers along the Kanwar Yatra route to display their names.
FM Nirmala Sitharaman to table Economic Survey in Parliament
The Budget Session of Parliament that started today is expected to end on August 12, depending on government business.
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Economic Survey 2023-24 and a statistical appendix in Parliament, one day before the Union Budget is announced.
The Economic Survey 2023-24 will be tabled in Lok Sabha at 1pm and in Rajya Sabha at 2pm.
Bills to come up in Parliament Session
The Centre has listed several new bills apart from Budget, for introduction in the upcoming Parliament session.
• Aircraft Act Replacement: One bill seeks to replace the 90-year-old Aircraft Act of 1934 to facilitate easier business operations in the aviation sector.
• Finance Bill: The Finance Bill is also scheduled for introduction.
• Disaster Management Bill: 'The Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill' will be introduced, considered, and passed. It aims to clarify and align the roles of various disaster management organizations.
• Bhartiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, 2024: This bill will replace the Aircraft Act of 1934, aiming to enhance ease of doing business in civil aviation.
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha takes oath
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Trinamool Congress MP Shatrughan Sinha took oath in Lok Sabha on Monday.
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha proceedings begin
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha proceeedings for Budget session begin. It is expected to go on till August 12.
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: PM Narendra Modi slams Oppn
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: PM Narendra Modi criticised some parties for “negative politics”, accusing them of using Parliament’s time to cover up their failures. He claimed the Opposition tried to prevent him from speaking in the last session, saying that such tactics have no place in democracy.
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: PM Modi extends wish on Sawan 2024
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: As the holy month of Sawan begins, I extend warm wishes to everyone, PM Modi said.
Today marks both the first Monday of Sawan and the start of the Monsoon session of Parliament. We look forward to a productive session with meaningful debates, new ideas, and progress toward fulfilling the nation's aspirations. May this session lead to a brighter future for our country! he added.
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: What PM Modi said on Budget 2024?
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: The budget to be presented tomorrow is a key milestone in our Amritkaal journey, said PM Narendra Modi. It will set the direction for the next five years and significantly impact India's path towards becoming a developed nation by 2047, he added.
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: PM Modi attacks Oppn
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: PM Modi, addressing the media, urged all political parties to unite for the nation over the next five years. He criticised “some parties for using Parliament's time to deflect from their own failures”.
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: PM Modi addresses media ahead of Budget
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says "...It is a matter of pride that after 60 years, a government has come to power for the third time and will present the first Budget for the third time...I have been giving guarantees to the people of the country and our mission is to bring this to the ground. This Budget is important budget for Amrit Kaal. Today's budget will decide the direction for the next 5 years of our term. This budget will also become a strong foundation of our dream of 'Viksit Bharat'..."
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Last session marred by demand to discuss NEET issue
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: During the last session, both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha experienced multiple adjournments. The Congress and other opposition parties pushed for a debate on the NEET-UG issue, while the government focused on the motion of thanks for the President's address.
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Mahua Moitra moves Supreme Court against Kanwar Yatra eatries order
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra has approached the Supreme Court, against UP, UK and MP government's orders mandating name disclosure for Kanwar Yatra eatries. She claimed that these orders are designed to enforce a socially-driven economic boycott of Muslim shopkeepers and workers, potentially worsening communal tensions.
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion to dicuss China issue
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Congress MP Manish Tewari has submitted an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha, calling for a debate on the border clashes between India and China and India's trade deficit with China.
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment notice on NEET issue
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Congress MP Manickam Tagore has filed an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha, seeking a discussion on the alleged irregularities in the NEET and UGC-NET exams conducted by the NTA.
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: NDA vs INDIA faceoff expected
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: At an all-party meeting on Sunday, held just before the Parliament session, several opposition parties, including Congress, DMK, SP, and AAP, condemned the order and indicated they would raise the issue in both Houses. They urged the government to permit a parliamentary discussion on the matter.
Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav criticized the order as discriminatory against Muslims and accused the BJP of pursuing divisive politics. Additionally, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary, a BJP ally, also opposed the order and called for its withdrawal.