Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi described Budget 2024 session as a significant milestone in India's democratic journey. He said it marks the first time in 60 years a government has returned to power for a third term. Modi said his government is committed to gradually fulfill the promises made during his tenure....Read More

The Congress-led Opposition is likely to clash with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA government in Monsoon session of Parliament as it started on Monday as they seek discussions on several issues including the alleged NEET scam, recent controversies over UPSC civil services exam, and a Uttar Pradesh government order requiring shopkeepers along the Kanwar Yatra route to display their names.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman to table Economic Survey in Parliament

The Budget Session of Parliament that started today is expected to end on August 12, depending on government business.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Economic Survey 2023-24 and a statistical appendix in Parliament, one day before the Union Budget is announced.

The Economic Survey 2023-24 will be tabled in Lok Sabha at 1pm and in Rajya Sabha at 2pm.

Bills to come up in Parliament Session

The Centre has listed several new bills apart from Budget, for introduction in the upcoming Parliament session.

• Aircraft Act Replacement: One bill seeks to replace the 90-year-old Aircraft Act of 1934 to facilitate easier business operations in the aviation sector.

• Finance Bill: The Finance Bill is also scheduled for introduction.

• Disaster Management Bill: 'The Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill' will be introduced, considered, and passed. It aims to clarify and align the roles of various disaster management organizations.

• Bhartiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, 2024: This bill will replace the Aircraft Act of 1934, aiming to enhance ease of doing business in civil aviation.